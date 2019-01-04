Latest update January 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Region Eight villager who allegedly killed ‘wrong man’ remanded

Jan 04, 2019 News 0

A 47-year-old Kurukabaru, Region Eight man, who allegedly killed a 19-year-old after mistaking him for another individual, was remanded yesterday for murder.

Murder accused Timothy Martin

Timothy Martin was charged with the murder of Debert Ovid Joseph, 19, when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan
Martin allegedly stabbed Joseph to death at around 23:00 hrs on December 27. The teen was reportedly slain behind his home.
According to reports, the accused, who had been drinking, had an altercation earlier in the night with a villager with whom he had an ongoing feud.
After residents intervened, Martin allegedly pursued the other man. He then encountered Joseph in the teen’s backyard and stabbed him to the back and abdomen.
Joseph succumbed shortly after.
The accused reportedly fled the scene, but was later handed over to the police by a village captain. Police said that he confessed to the crime.
He is scheduled to return to court in Mahdia on January 15.

