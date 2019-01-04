Region Eight villager who allegedly killed ‘wrong man’ remanded

Latest update January 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 47-year-old Kurukabaru, Region Eight man, who allegedly killed a 19-year-old after mistaking him for another individual, was remanded yesterday for murder.
Timothy Martin was charged with the murder of Debert Ovid Joseph, 19, when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan
Martin allegedly stabbed Joseph to death at around 23:00 hrs on December 27. The teen was reportedly slain behind his home.
According to reports, the accused, who had been drinking, had an altercation earlier in the night with a villager with whom he had an ongoing feud.
After residents intervened, Martin allegedly pursued the other man. He then encountered Joseph in the teen’s backyard and stabbed him to the back and abdomen.
Joseph succumbed shortly after.
The accused reportedly fled the scene, but was later handed over to the police by a village captain. Police said that he confessed to the crime.
He is scheduled to return to court in Mahdia on January 15.
Jan 04, 2019Says Sean Devers As I start another year my continued disappointment with this Government’s disinterest in sports after 23 years of the same attitude by the PPP/C Administration, prompted...
Jan 04, 2019
Jan 04, 2019
Jan 04, 2019
Jan 04, 2019
Jan 04, 2019
I have answered several questions as to how I could support Charrandass Persaud’s no- confidence motion. People... more
The decision of the Speaker of the National Assembly not to review or to reverse his decision on the no-confidence... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The English-speaking Caribbean has just emerged from a season manifesting the spirit, intrinsic... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]