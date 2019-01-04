One letter separate Basil Dummy (B) from Donald Dumb (D)

Dem got people who does do anything fuh money from de govt. Dem got a lawyer who start dis stupidness bout 33 being smaller than 32.

Dis story start since 2014 when Donald Dumb was de president. Now dem boys realise dat he wasn’t all dat dumb. Dis lawyer – not Nigel – come up wid de 34-seat majority and he send it to Donald. Donald look at de thing and call de Chat-3, who seh dat de lawyer trying to hustle a dollar from de govt.

Dat is why Donald ignore it and hold election.

Dis time around wid de no confidence motion, de lawyer surface again wid dat same stupidness and hand it to Basil de Willie, who proving dat he is anodda dummy.

But he tell Basil he can’t use de argument till he pay 7 Michael. Basil go to Moses because Soulja Bai was out and dem decide to contact de Finance Man to pay de 7 Michael.

Basil is a dummy and he running around wid dis 33 not being de majority of 65. Dis thing causing confusion everwhere. De children deh home and dem hear dis argument and dem seh dem teacher mussy dunce.

Some even cussing dem teacher plus dem parents.

Dem got more confusion because dem carry dis stupidness to de Speaker who tell dem dat dem can’t bring dat nonsense to him, because he look at it and he stick to his original decision.

He tell dem if dem ain’t satisfy wid his decision, dem can carry it to a proppa court wid proppa judges. Dem boys hear some judges already seh don’t bring dat nonsense to dem.

One of dem seh de speaker mek he ruling and dat’s final. Anodda one ask if dem boys ever hear a judge rule against de Speaker of de National Assembly.

All over de world dem had no confidence motion. In South Africa, de Court rule dat people free to vote on a no-confidence motion in accordance with their conscience.

But dem must be aware dat doing so can lead to dem being recalled. Dat mean dem can get kick out of parliament. Sounds familiar? De exact thing happen to Charranrass.

But he done vote and he don’t care three sk***

Talk half and watch how Basil become more dumb than Donald.