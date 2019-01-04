New MP fills Charrandass Persaud’s space in Parliament

Latest update January 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
APNU+AFC Member, Barbara Patricia Pilgrim, was sworn in yesterday as a Parliamentarian of the National Assembly. Pilgrim replaces former AFC Member, Charrandass Persaud, who resigned
as a Member of Parliament following his support of the Opposition’s No-Confidence Motion.
Pilgrim, a Berbician, took the oath of office before Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland. She received an official welcome by Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo and other members of the House.
The political opposition was not present at yesterday’s sitting.
Jan 04, 2019Says Sean Devers As I start another year my continued disappointment with this Government’s disinterest in sports after 23 years of the same attitude by the PPP/C Administration, prompted...
Jan 04, 2019
Jan 04, 2019
Jan 04, 2019
Jan 04, 2019
Jan 04, 2019
I have answered several questions as to how I could support Charrandass Persaud’s no- confidence motion. People... more
The decision of the Speaker of the National Assembly not to review or to reverse his decision on the no-confidence... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The English-speaking Caribbean has just emerged from a season manifesting the spirit, intrinsic... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]