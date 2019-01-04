New MP fills Charrandass Persaud’s space in Parliament

APNU+AFC Member, Barbara Patricia Pilgrim, was sworn in yesterday as a Parliamentarian of the National Assembly. Pilgrim replaces former AFC Member, Charrandass Persaud, who resigned

as a Member of Parliament following his support of the Opposition’s No-Confidence Motion.

Pilgrim, a Berbician, took the oath of office before Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland. She received an official welcome by Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo and other members of the House.

The political opposition was not present at yesterday’s sitting.