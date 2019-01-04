Latest update January 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Man jailed for keeping gun he found while cleaning drain

A City Magistrate yesterday sentenced a clothes vendor to two years’ imprisonment and fined him $50,000 after he was found with an illegal gun in a haversack.

Quacey Glasgow

Quacey Glasgow, 33, of West Ruimveldt, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the firearm charge was read to him.
Glasgow pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge, which stated that on December 30, 2018, at Cemetery Road, he had in his possession one 9mm Taurus pistol when he was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time.
An unrepresented Glasgow in his explanation to the court stated that he found the gun while cleaning a drain in the Albouystown area and decided to keep it.
Glasgow went on to tell the court that he told a friend about his discovery and the friend agreed to purchase the firearm from him.
He added that on the day in question, he was at the bar to meet his friend to sell him the gun, and five police officers pointed guns in his face and arrested him.
However, facts presented by Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield stated that on December 30, last, police, acting on information, went to club Green Paradise located at Cemetery Road.
There the officers saw Glasgow acting in a suspicious manner, and a search was carried out. The pistol was found in a pink haversack that he had with him.
Glasgow was then told of the offence, to which he admitted.
The Chief Magistrate before sentencing Glasgow asked him if he had anything more to say and he stated, “I have never been charged before, please be lenient with me . Please give me a small sentence”.
He was then sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and fined $50,000.

