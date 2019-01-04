Karibee Rice Mega Sprint Classic Horserace Meet Ansa Mc Al joins Trophy Stall as major sponsor

Latest update January 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

With over 45 entries so far for the Nand Persaud Group of Companies one-day Horse Race Meet, beverage giants Ansa McAl Trading has joined Trophy Stall as the major sponsors for this Sunday’s event.
It would be the first on the horse racing calendar for 2019 and would be held at No.36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice; organised by the Company’s Sky Plus Promotion Group and is dubbed the, Karibee Rice Mega Sprint Classic Horserace Meet.
Other sponsors on board so far are 4R Bearings and Belt of Georgetown, Exotic Style Trucking Service, Mikey’s Trucking Service, Rupert Family Rice Farming, Tejnarine Jainarine, Prem’s Electrical, K. Persaud Trucking Service, Think About The Future Trucking Service, Anil Deonarine and Navindra Roopnarine (Jones), among others.
Seven races are listed for the day with over $4M in cash, trophies and other incentives to be won.
The races will see the horse running in a straight line over 880 and 660 yards or four and three furlongs respectively.
Some of the horses entered so far are Massapequea Dr, Miss Anjali, Red Region, Plane Land, Awesome Banner, Perfection, Humming Bird, Damage Control, Awesome Banner, Perfect Return, Irish Boy, Touch Down, Touch the Cash, Gold Again, Uprising, Miss Anjali, Mystery Man and Secret Flyer.
The Champion Jockey, Trainer and Stable will all be rewarded with trophies and other incentives compliments of the Trophy Stall and the organisers. The Coordinator is Mohendra “Mohin” Persaud. Race time on Sunday is 12:00hrs.

