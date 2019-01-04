From US ambassador to gold mining executive… Perry Holloway joins Guyana Goldfields as Senior VP

Former US Ambassador to Guyana, Perry Holloway, has been hired to help manage Guyana’s biggest gold mine.

According to the Canadian-owned Guyana Goldfields Inc., Holloway has been appointed as the company’s Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Affairs, effective January 1, 2019.

The company has its core operations in Cuyuni, Region Seven, and is the largest single gold producer in Guyana.

According to Guyana Goldfields, which had been planning to introduce the first underground mining operation in Guyana, Holloway is a career diplomat with more than 30 years of international experience in Latin America and the Caribbean, focusing on government relations, business advocacy, program management, development, and security.

Most recently, Holloway was the United States Ambassador to Guyana and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). He also has served in Colombia, El Salvador, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, and Afghanistan.

Holloway holds a Masters in International Business Sciences (MIBS) from the University of South Carolina and a Masters in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF).

He had told local media that he was retiring from the US diplomatic services, but was considering posts in the private sector.

“We are very pleased that Perry will be joining our team,” stated Scott Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Guyana Goldfields.

“He brings to the table an intimate working knowledge of Guyana, the government and its people from his time as the U.S. Ambassador. This experience will complement the excellent platform the company has already established in the areas of government relations, corporate social responsibility and program management.”

According to Holloway, he is excited to be joining the Guyana Goldfields team at this time.

“In my role as U.S. Ambassador in Guyana, I saw firsthand how the work of Guyana Goldfields has contributed positively to the Guyanese economy and its people, with gold currently being the primary driver of economic growth. I look forward to now being directly involved with this work and further strengthening the company’s in-country relationships to the benefit of both the company and the people of Guyana.”

As a member of the executive leadership team, Holloway will be focused on all activities involving the government of Guyana, as well as matters relating to in-country management and corporate social responsibility.