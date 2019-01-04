Badri Prasad Memorial T20 – Wakenaam Sans Souci and Maria’s Pleasure to clash in first semi final on Sunday

Sans Souci and Maria’s Pleasure will clash in the first semi final of the Wakenaaam Cricket Committee/Badri Prasad Memorial T20 on Sunday at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

Sans Souci defeated Sans Souci Jaguars by 8 wickets in the final preliminary round game in Zone A which was played recently at the said venue.

Sans Souci Jaguars were bowled out for 61 in 15.1 overs batting first. Safraz Mohamed made 16 while Cleon Venture claimed 3-8, Omal Bacon 2-14 and Tavin Budram 2-17. Sans Souci responded with 63-2 in 7.4 overs.

Jaggernauth Manbodh struck four fours and two sixes in a top score of 44; Nokta Moses and Beesham Moses picked up one wicket each. Good Success gained a walk over from Maria’s Pleasure in the Zone B. Good Success will face Sans Souci Jaguars in the second semi final on January 13.

Sans Souci batting will be led by Seon Venture who scored a century in the preliminary round against Zeelandia, Wayne Osborne, Manbodh, Cleon Venture, Kamal Khan and Oyono Sampson while their bowling will rely on the likes of left arm spinner Tavin Budram, Devon Rambarran and Roopnarine Persaud.

Maria’s Pleasure, the defending champions, will be led all-rounder Kennard Lewis while Kurt Graham, Pooran Persaud, Alex Clementson and Bernard Lewis will spearhead their batting. Spinner Marsh Singh, pacers Leorayan Ramlakhan and Leonard Lewis and Lionel Baker will look to restrict their opponents’ batting on what is expected to be a two-paced pitch.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, Sans Souci Captain Seon Venture said his boys are confident of going through to the final, but they will not take their opponents for granted. “Maria’s Pleasure are the defending champions and they will come hard at us, we are prepared for this contest and will stick to the basics,” he stated.

Maria’s Pleasure skipper, Kennard Lewis expressed confidence of retaining their title. “Sans Souci are a formidable opponent, but we will play according to our strengths and try to keep it as simple as possible. One of the keys will be to restrict them during the power play overs and take it from there,” he explained.

Secretary of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Nazeer Mohamed said two exciting semi final matches are anticipated since these players performed well in the preliminary games.

Sans Souci: Seon Venture, Wayne Osborne, Kiran Kumar, Devon Rambarran, Cleon Venture, Oyono Sampson, Omal Bacon, Tavin Budram, Jaggernauth Manbodh, Kamal Khan, Quasie Whyte, Wendell Osborne and Roopnarine Persaud.

Maria’s Pleasure: Kennard Lewis, Bernard Lewis, Leonard Lewis, Leorayan Ramlakhan, Pooran Persaud, Lionel Baker, Alex Clementson, Marsh Singh, Timothy Singh, Kurt Graham, Samuel Persaud, Mahase Ramdeo and Loonauth Persaud. The game bowls off at 10:00hrs.