Trophy Stall set to ‘bank roll’ Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Horserace meet

As preparations continue for the first horserace meet of the year 2019, the Trophy Stall is already on board.

The Nand Persaud Group of Companies which boost a full package the includes racing track, promotional group, race horses, and stables, has its horserace meet set for Sunday 6th January at their No.36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice, Racing Facility. The event is organised by the Company’s Sky Plus Promotion Group and is dubbed the “Karibee Rice Mega Sprint Classic Horserace meet”.

The Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, which is one of the leading trophy and engraving entities in Guyana and a top sponsor of sporting events throughout the country, is already on board for the event. The entity with businesses now in Bourda Market, City Mall, South Road and soon in Port Mourant, Berbice, through its Managing Director Ramesh Sunich has agreed to assist with sponsorship for the event. Apart from other assistance the company will be furnishing the Champion Jockey and Champion Trainer trophies along with incentives for other outstanding participants on the day.

Seven races are listed for the day with over $4M in cash, trophies and other incentives to be won.

The racing facility is the only one of its kind in Guyana where the horses run in a straight line from start to finish. The distances for the races will be 880 and 660 yards or four and three furlongs respectively.

The feature event will be for horses classified H and lower over 880yards or 4 furlongs for a winning purse of $240,000 and trophy.

There is an event for 3 year old animals for a winning take of $200,000 and trophy also over 880 yards.

The event for animals classified J and lower is for a take home prize of $180,000 and trophy over 880 yards.

The K class and lower animals will be competing for a first prize of $140,000 and trophy over 660 yards or 3 furlongs.

There are three L class races. One for male horses over 4 furlongs, while the female animals will be galloping over 3 furlongs both for a pole position taking of $100,000 and trophy.

The other L class event will see the non-earners from the other two L class races competing for a winner’s money of $100,000 and trophy over 3furlongs.

The Champion jockey, trainer and stable will all be rewarded with trophies and other incentives compliments of the Trophy Stall and the organisers. (Samuel Whyte)