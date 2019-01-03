Latest update January 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Suspect held for 2014 rape-murder of Cuyuni shopkeeper

A Mahaica, East Coast Demerara man is to be charged today for the rape and murder of Cuyuni shopkeeper, Sheniza Khan Bhola, four years ago.

Captured: Nathan Anthony Stoute

The suspect, Nathan Anthony Stoute, was captured on Old Year’s Day at a Berbice location.
Police had issued a warrant for Stoute in 2014, but the suspect and an accomplice, who are both former employees of the slain woman, reportedly fled to Suriname.
Detectives later learnt that Stoute had returned to Guyana and reportedly took him into custody while he was at a function.
Kaieteur News understands that Soute has admitted to being present when Bhola was slain. However, he reportedly told investigators that his accomplice, known as ‘Kishan,’raped and stabbed Bhola.
He has also alleged that ‘Kishan’ is in Suriname, but is in hiding after committing a robbery there.
Sheniza Khan Bhola, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, was found in her shop at Rock Creek Backdam, Cuyuni/Mazaruni in March 2014.
Her body bore stab wounds to the stomach, and another to the right side.
The shop was locked from the outside and a young man who visited the shop assumed that Bhola was out.
He informed a sister, who visited the scene and found the body.
Police believe that the killers carted off a substantial amount of cash, jewellery and other valuables after killing Bhola.
Suspicion immediately fell on the shopkeeper’s two male employees, who could not be located.
There were reports that the two men were seen boarding a Mahdia bus that was heading to Georgetown.
Bhola, who mothered two children, aged 14 and 13, had operated her shop for about four years.
An aunt had described Bhola as a hard-working individual, who had provided the two suspects with food and later found employment for them.
She reportedly even bought prospecting equipment for the men.
However, the men reportedly rewarded her kindness by refusing to give over any of their gold and also stole from her shop.

