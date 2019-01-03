RHTYSC Teams host biggest Christmas Village and 28th Christmas Charity Programme

The ten Cricket Teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS during the period 10th December to 28th December, 2018 were involved in several major activities to make a positive

difference during the Festive Season. The teams under the supervision of Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu organised the 4th Annual Christmas Village and the 28th Annual Christmas Charity Programme.

The Christmas Village was held from the 21st to 24th December, 2018, in the compound of the Rose Hall Town Primary School. The ten cricket teams transformed the entire compound of the school into a dreamland for the established 8000 children and adults who visited the Village over the four days duration. The Village included two Nativity Scenes, Twenty feet Christmas Tree, a Christmas Chimney, Christmas Star, Santa and his Sleigh, The Christmas Home, fifteen large Christmas inflatable characters, outdoor tents, Computer Games, Horror House, Children Games, Photo Studio, two bouncy castles and trampolines.

Naidu stated that all of the objectives of the Village – promoted the true tradition of Christmas, promoting social cohesion, attracting visitors to Guyana’s smallest Township and providing a safe environment for families were achieved. The 2018 Christmas Village was a $1.5M investment by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and was made possible by the National Milling Company, J’s Printery, Peter Lewis, Associated Construction Services, Donna Charran and Family, Mrs. Lucille George, Sarah Chinsammy, The Nero’s Family, Lindon Lewis, Pastor Ravi Singh, Errol Hendrax, Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh, Brian Ramphal, KSM Investment.

The 28th Annual Christmas Charity Programme main objective was to make the Festive Season brighter for the less fortunate, single parent household and children. The Multi-million Programme involved the distribution of 4000 toys, 300 food hampers, educational materials, clocks, personal care products, vitamins, clothing, wheel chairs, umbrellas, household items and sports gears to children, families and NGOs.

Among those receiving donations from the cricket teams were the Williamsburg Lutheran church, Sharon Congregation Church, The New Amsterdam Prison Service, Corriverton Anglican Church, Rose Hall Town Wesleyan Church, Berbice Cricket Umpires Association, senior citizens homes and orphanages. The Cricketers also provided breakfast and refreshments to hundreds of pensioners as they waited to uplift their monthly Old Age Pension. Hundreds of elderly citizens were provided with a desk clock as a special gift, while school age children received school books, pencils, pens, sharpeners, easers, vitamins and a bag of goodies.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would like to express gratitude to the Ministry of the Presidency, Office of the Prime Minister, President David Granger, Guyana National Newspapers Limited, Power Producers & Distributors, KSM Investments, Ansa Mcal Trading, Bissan Trading, HA Snacks, Sueria Manufacturing, Factory Price, Food-for-the-Poor, Mike’s Pharmacy, Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh, Brian Ramphal, Busta, Starr Computer, Toucan Industries, Farfan & Mendes Ltd, Bounty Farm Ltd, WR Enterprise, A.M. Khan, F & H Printery, Sentinel Security, Colin Elcock, Delmur Shipping, LOTTO, V Net Communication, Regal Enterprise, Canadian Surplus, Universal DVD, Len’s Craft, Anil Beharry, Kishon Sarwan, The Gift Centre, Chief Brand, Sterling Products, Cirkel Distributors and Office of the First Lady.