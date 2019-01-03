Port Mourant Training Centre Volleyball Clubs hosts 2018 awards presentation ceremony

Guyana’s top Volleyball club the Port Mourant Training Center recently held its annual awards ceremony and social for the year 2018.

The proceeding, which was held at the Port Mourant Centre Hostel, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, was chaired by President of The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) Mr. Levi Nedd. Nedd is also the outgoing president of the club and the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA).

A number of special invitees were in attendance including Mr. Gregory Rambarran, Patron of the BVA, Mr. Errol Fingall incoming President of the BVA and club members of the #47 Challengers Volleyball club.

A number of reports were presented including –president, secretary and financial.

Nedd in his speech highlighted the many successes of the PMTC Volleyball team and the number of difficulties they would have encountered

during the year. Among some of them were the attrition of players, insufficient training time and lack of proper training venue amongst others. He also urged those in attendance to keep supporting him as President of the GVF.

Remarks were also delivered by Mr. Rambarran, Mr. Fingall and newly elected president of the PMTC Mr. Shemroy Ross.

Those receiving awards were Shemroy Ross – Male volleyballer of the year, Candacy Mentore- Female volleyballer of the year.

Renaldo Bobb- most promising male volleyballer; Hannah Hicks most promising Female player; Ravi Rampartab the most dedicated male player; Philana Simpson most dedicated female player; Levi Nedd Junior the most disciplined player; Samuel Fraser for being the consistent male player and Casey for being the most consistent participating female player.

A number of sponsors were also recognised including Spready’s Bakery, Balram Shane and Poonai’s Pharmacy. The club also took the opportunity to thank everyone for their support throughout the year. (Samuel Whyte)