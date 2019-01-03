Old Year’s Night double murder/robbery… Bandits kill Bush Lot brothers during home invasion .

By Malisa Playter – Harry

When Harricharran “Davo” Samaroo, 46, and his brother Premcharran “Tully” Samaroo, ventured over to their mother’s residence at Lot 446 Bush Lot Village on Old Year’s Day for a family get

together as they would every year, they could not have envisioned what was in store for them that day.

The family, including an overseas-based Guyanese, was having a few drinks. The members were all planning to usher in the New Year together but fate had other plans.

“Tully” was shot to the face while his brother, “Davo”, was mercilessly thrashed by three armed and masked individuals. Both succumbed to their injuries.

The home invaders were described as “young men” believed to have “known the area pretty well”. It was suggested by a relative of the deceased, that the young men could very well be residents of the village or a nearby village.

The police have since confirmed that some persons were arrested for questioning but could not be considered “solid arrests”. According to a police source they are working on some leads but because the perpetrators’ identities were concealed and they were not identified by the victims, it could be a challenge.

At the home of Irene Samaroo, the mother of the Samaroo brothers, the woman was sitting in a hammock with her forehead wrapped with a rag. She was in the bottom flat of the small, wooden building, speaking with relatives and friends who had gathered to lend support and comfort.

She recalled that there was a power outage around 20:00 hrs Monday night. “Me son dem binna tek a drink downstairs and me big son tell me fuh go upstairs and bring a torchlight. When me coming out from the house me hear something like gunshot ah fire but me thought was bomb (squibs) that we buy at Rose Hall dem was lighting.

“But when me come down the step this uncle (overseas-based Guyanese) tell me seh like is gunshot and when me watch for me two son dem me n

a see dem.”

In less than a minute, Irene said she saw three men with guns and a cutlass in hand charging towards the overseas-based Guyanese and one towards her on the stairway.

She said, “Dem ketch ah uncle and dem seh come bring all the money; come bring all the US but the man tell dem how dem spend out some money at Rose Hall fuh buy some things. Dem na want hear that.

“Me had some US in me shirt and me tek am out and give dem and tell dem how we poor, we don’t really get much.”

The still traumatised Irene stated that one of the men instructed his accomplice to take her upstairs and she complied. “Me open the door upstairs and me had some money in meh pillow case and me check but me na find it deh so me tell the man that me get some money in the barrel.

“Me open the barrel and give he the bag that had the money inside and then the one downstairs call he and seh “Come quick, come quick”. The man tek the bag and run out and run downstairs”.

According to the woman, when she offered the men her gold jewellery one of the men said, “We na want gold, we na want gold” and he ran out.

Irene stated that she waited a little and then ventured back downstairs. By that time, the men had already escaped but her sons were nowhere in sight.

She added that she called out for her two sons while flashing the light around the yard but no-one answered. Her worst fears were confirmed when the light fla

shed on the body of “Tully” who was slouched on the ground in a pool of blood near the bottom flat; his footwear was lying close by.

“Me go and me lift up he hand and he na move and me start holler. Then some one ah dem shout and seh watch “Davo” deh back ah the fireside and he lie down deh and me start holler and flash ah light and nobody na come. Me run upstairs and call the police”, Irene relayed.

She added that a relative helped her lift her injured son and place him in the hammock but he was crying out, “Me belly, ow meh belly”.

The distraught mother said, “Me tell dem bring li’l sugar water and when me put li’l bit in he mouth he na swallow but then dem police come and dem carry he away to the hospital.” ‘Tully’s’ body was also taken away.

Meanwhile the overseas based Guyanese, Munilall Robert Kumar, 71, who came in the country just a day prior to the incident (Sunday), disclosed that he was sitting under the house when he heard Tully asking, “What you doing here?” and in a matter of seconds he heard gunshots.

“I felt one of the bullet graze me on my arm so before I could move they come to me and demanded money and asked for my wallet and I told them I don’t walk with wallet. They lashed me with the cutlass; one went upstairs with Irene.”

He added that after a while, the men escaped. According to him, the men only demanded cash from them.

Another brother of the dead men told this publication that his eldest brother was shot to the face and some of his teeth were missing. His other brother, he noted, had no external injuries visible to the eye but he was breathing heavily.

It appeared that he suffered major internal injuries since he succumbed a few hours after he was taken to the hospital. “Tully” died on the spot after he was shot.

Kaieteur News understands that spent shells were recovered at the scene along with a quantity of marijuana that was found on the “back-dam” aback of the Samaroo house. It is said to have belonged to the perpetrators.

Over US$400 was taken together with $75,000 in Guyana currency.

The post mortem examination is expected to be conducted today while the police continue to investigate.