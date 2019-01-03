New Year’s Eve turns deadly for E’bo labourer, 23

The year got off to a mournful start for the family and friends of 23-year-old Kevin Betancourt, who was stabbed and killed on New Year’s Eve.

Based on police report, the 23-year-old labourer was stabbed around 21:30 hrs on Monday allegedly by a 20-year-old suspect in the Pomona Housing Scheme on the Essequibo Coast.

Based on reports, the suspect has been identified as Alex Matthias, a 20-year-old from the Pomeroon who was previously convicted for assaulting an elderly man.

Kaieteur News understands that Matthias was only spending the holidays with his aunt and family in Pomona on the Essequibo Coast at the time of the incident. Reports indicate that days prior to the New Year’s Eve stabbing, Matthias was involved in a fist fight with a young man from the Pomona Housing Scheme. Kevin Betancourt was reportedly connected to the person involved in the scuffle with Matthias.

On New Year’s Eve, Matthias who was at the time intoxicated, was confronted by the now dead man, who reportedly enquired about the fight with his associate. Kaieteur News understands that this angered Matthias, and may have prompted him to stab the 23-year-old to his left side chest.

Tony Williams who was present at the time of the stabbing, told Kaieteur News, “Last thing I know is that he [Matthias] went down stairs dancing by heself and then I hear he telling somebody fo come out this yard.

“I didn’t take it serious but when I hear about knife I run down stairs just in time to see he bolting out the gate.”

Williams said that he chased after the suspect for about five minutes, but upon returning home Kevin indicated that he had been stabbed, just before fainting. The man was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect, who also tried to wound Williams, was later arrested with the murder weapon in his possession. The weapon was described as a long kitchen knife, with rubber over the handle and a long string.

Mother of the deceased, Bibi Nazim, explained, “The afternoon he went by he aunty in Pomona to dance bad cow… He was to come home to eat dinner the night but he had to go collect he boots from somebody at the house, but the person did already come home here.”

Kaieteur News understands that Matthias remains in police custody as investigations into the matter continue.