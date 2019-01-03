Latest update January 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Murder suspect surrenders

Jan 03, 2019

 

The suspect who reportedly stabbed Guyana Defence Force soldier, Mark Bagot, of Phillipi Village, Corentyne,Berbice, turned himself over to the police at the Whim Police Station, yesterday, in

Mark Bagot–dead

the company of his Attorney Chandra Sohan.
He has been identified as Kamal Matthews, called “Son”, 26, of Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder.
Bagot was stabbed during a heated argument at a liquor shop in Phillipi Village Sunday night. Initial reports stated that Bagot was imbibing with a relative of his at the shop some time around 20:30 hrs, Sunday, when “Son” entered the shop.
Bagot reportedly called for a round of beers and insisted that “Son” have a drink with him but this led to an unexpected argument between the two. One thing led to another and “Son” pulled a knife and stabbed Bagot once just below his neck.
He subsequently escaped and the injured soldier fell to the ground.
Bagot was rushed to the nearest hospital by his cousins and later died at the New Amsterdam Hospital after being transferred there.
A post mortem is expected to be conducted today on the body of Bagot.

GFF/Stage Super 16 2018/19 Den Amstel silence home side Buxton United to emerge champs; Conquerors end 3rd

Jan 03, 2019

  By Franklin Wilson West Demerara’s Den Amstel started the year on the perfect note when they silenced home side Buxton and its hundreds of supporters on New Year’s Night last to lift the...
All stars claim Carlosh Sports Bar dominoes title

Jan 03, 2019

Port Mourant Training Centre Volleyball Clubs hosts 2018 awards presentation ceremony

Jan 03, 2019

RHTYSC Teams host biggest Christmas Village and 28th Christmas Charity Programme

Jan 03, 2019

UDFA/ GT Beer Football Final Eagles United land first GT Beer c/ship with 2-1 o/t win over arch rivals Net Rockers Drakes is MVP as Winners Connection beat Botofago for 3rd place

Jan 03, 2019

Trophy Stall set to ‘bank roll’ Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Jan 03, 2019

