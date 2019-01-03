Murder suspect surrenders

Latest update January 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The suspect who reportedly stabbed Guyana Defence Force soldier, Mark Bagot, of Phillipi Village, Corentyne,Berbice, turned himself over to the police at the Whim Police Station, yesterday, in
the company of his Attorney Chandra Sohan.
He has been identified as Kamal Matthews, called “Son”, 26, of Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder.
Bagot was stabbed during a heated argument at a liquor shop in Phillipi Village Sunday night. Initial reports stated that Bagot was imbibing with a relative of his at the shop some time around 20:30 hrs, Sunday, when “Son” entered the shop.
Bagot reportedly called for a round of beers and insisted that “Son” have a drink with him but this led to an unexpected argument between the two. One thing led to another and “Son” pulled a knife and stabbed Bagot once just below his neck.
He subsequently escaped and the injured soldier fell to the ground.
Bagot was rushed to the nearest hospital by his cousins and later died at the New Amsterdam Hospital after being transferred there.
A post mortem is expected to be conducted today on the body of Bagot.
Jan 03, 2019By Franklin Wilson West Demerara’s Den Amstel started the year on the perfect note when they silenced home side Buxton and its hundreds of supporters on New Year’s Night last to lift the...
Jan 03, 2019
Jan 03, 2019
Jan 03, 2019
Jan 03, 2019
Jan 03, 2019
My birthday, on December 30 came and went. I spent it with my wife and only David Hinds I had over. He drank Banks DIH shandy.... more
One month before the May 2015 General and Regional Elections, one newspaper published a letter under the name of Rafiq... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The English-speaking Caribbean has just emerged from a season manifesting the spirit, intrinsic... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]