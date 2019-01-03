Murder suspect surrenders

The suspect who reportedly stabbed Guyana Defence Force soldier, Mark Bagot, of Phillipi Village, Corentyne,Berbice, turned himself over to the police at the Whim Police Station, yesterday, in

the company of his Attorney Chandra Sohan.

He has been identified as Kamal Matthews, called “Son”, 26, of Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder.

Bagot was stabbed during a heated argument at a liquor shop in Phillipi Village Sunday night. Initial reports stated that Bagot was imbibing with a relative of his at the shop some time around 20:30 hrs, Sunday, when “Son” entered the shop.

Bagot reportedly called for a round of beers and insisted that “Son” have a drink with him but this led to an unexpected argument between the two. One thing led to another and “Son” pulled a knife and stabbed Bagot once just below his neck.

He subsequently escaped and the injured soldier fell to the ground.

Bagot was rushed to the nearest hospital by his cousins and later died at the New Amsterdam Hospital after being transferred there.

A post mortem is expected to be conducted today on the body of Bagot.