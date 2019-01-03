Man butchers toshao, hacks off brother-in law’s hand

Latest update January 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
A Kurtaka, Cuyuni man chopped his father-in-law to death and hacked off his brother-in-law’s hand around 04.00 hrs yesterday.
The suspect reportedly went on a chopping spree after his father-in-law, Solomon Lewis, who is the community’s Toshao, went to the aid of his daughter, whom the suspect was beating.
Police said that the suspect has been detained.
Police identified the wounded son as Marvin Lewis, 27.
According to a release, the suspect was beating his wife and Solomon Lewis, the father-in-law, and Lewis’s son, intervened.
This angered the son-in-law, who picked up a cutlass and fatally chopped Lewis. He then hacked off one of his brother-in law’s hands before fleeing the area in a boat.
Jan 03, 2019By Franklin Wilson West Demerara’s Den Amstel started the year on the perfect note when they silenced home side Buxton and its hundreds of supporters on New Year’s Night last to lift the...
Jan 03, 2019
Jan 03, 2019
Jan 03, 2019
Jan 03, 2019
Jan 03, 2019
My birthday, on December 30 came and went. I spent it with my wife and only David Hinds I had over. He drank Banks DIH shandy.... more
One month before the May 2015 General and Regional Elections, one newspaper published a letter under the name of Rafiq... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The English-speaking Caribbean has just emerged from a season manifesting the spirit, intrinsic... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]