Man butchers toshao, hacks off brother-in law’s hand

A Kurtaka, Cuyuni man chopped his father-in-law to death and hacked off his brother-in-law’s hand around 04.00 hrs yesterday.

The suspect reportedly went on a chopping spree after his father-in-law, Solomon Lewis, who is the community’s Toshao, went to the aid of his daughter, whom the suspect was beating.

Police said that the suspect has been detained.

Police identified the wounded son as Marvin Lewis, 27.

According to a release, the suspect was beating his wife and Solomon Lewis, the father-in-law, and Lewis’s son, intervened.

This angered the son-in-law, who picked up a cutlass and fatally chopped Lewis. He then hacked off one of his brother-in law’s hands before fleeing the area in a boat.