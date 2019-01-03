Latest update January 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyana's Leading Daily

High Court trial for ex-cop who stabbed girlfriend to death

Convicted Jermaine Bristol

Yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) ended for ex-cop Jermaine Bristol who was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for Murder.
Bristol is accused of murdering 24-year-old, Shenece Lawrence, on August 22, last, at their Lot 272 Freeman Street, East La Penitence home following an argument.
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan found that there was sufficient evidence provided to the court by the police prosecution and that a prima facie case had been made out against Bristol.
Bristol is to stand a High Court trial for the murder at the next sitting of the assizes.
The victim was found with multiple stab wounds about her body at the home. A knife was reportedly left embedded in her neck.
Before the incident the couple had reportedly ended their five-year relationship and Lawrence had left the home. It was unknown as to why she returned to the home on the day in question.
Shortly after the incident, Bristol turned himself in to the East La Penitence Police Station and admitted to the crime.
But before the killing, in 2016 Bristol was sentenced to 50 months’ imprisonment after he was charged for conspiring with persons to traffic cocaine in rum bottles at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). However he was released on $300,000 bail later in 2016 pending an appeal.

 

