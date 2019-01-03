GFF/Stage Super 16 2018/19 Den Amstel silence home side Buxton United to emerge champs; Conquerors end 3rd

By Franklin Wilson

West Demerara’s Den Amstel started the year on the perfect note when they silenced home side Buxton and its hundreds of supporters on New Year’s Night last to lift the Guyana Football

Federation/Stag Super 16 2018/19 championship trophy.

A solid display by the winners saw them frustrating the home team and in the process negated any hope of them utilising home advantage to any positive effect. Instead, it was the visiting team that left the Buxton Community Centre Ground Two Million Dollars richer thanks to Jamal Harvey’s 47th minute goal and an own goal from Jamar Harrigon in the 85th minute.

The 3rd place playoff between Fruta Conquerors and fellow City side Western Tigers ended with the former claiming a 2-0 win through goals form Nicholas McArthur in the 61st minute and an own goal off the boot of Raphael Edwards in the 75th minute which sunk the Tigers to defeat whilst securing the $500,000 third place prize for the Fruta Boys.

It will be a memorable night in more ways than one for all the stakeholders involved. It was the largest crowd seen at a football game for many years with the grand finale featuring non city teams.

Den Amstel, the more experienced of the two gladiators on center pitch also had the height advantage which they used it to excellent effect especially for set pieces and corners. But despite giving up those advantages, Buxton were able to be the teasing and nagging side they have established themselves as having downed the GDF and Western Tigers on their way to the final.

But it was always going to be tough to topple three big wigs along the journey and the Buxtonians stumbled at the final hurdle in their quest for the title. Den Amstel on the other hand, fancied their chances of winning the championship and cut a positive unit from the start as the Technical staff and players somehow sensed that the night was going to be special and historical for them.

The first half of the match was pulsating as both sides ran at each other unrelentingly so. Chances were few and far but the action was end to end; it deservedly ended 0-0 setting up the prospects of a riveting final 45 minutes.

Like the semi finals, the wind was constant across the ground and even the hundreds of fans that were seated around the outer playing area could not lessen the consistency of the winds on a beautiful New Year’s evening.

At the start of the championship minutes, Den Amstel were not going to allow another goalless half and within two minutes of the re-start were 1-0 up. The quickness and control of Jamal Perreira which were mere flashes in the first half going against the wind would have been the downfall of the home team in the second half.

The lanky Perreira received a well calculated pass on the left side just inside the Buxton area and immediately took on two Buxtonian players working his way past them before sending a powerful cross that was blasted into the back of the nets by Jamal Harvey even as goalkeeper Jason Cromwell and some other players from both teams lay on the turf after failing to connect with the ball, colliding with each other.

It was the loose ball, just outside the six yards area that Harvey blasted into the roof of the nets to break the deadlock and allow his team an eye on the 2Million cheque.

Minutes later Buxton were able to draw a penalty and a golden opportunity to knot the scores. But even before the experienced Denver Dennis took the kick, the home fans were celebrating as if it was a done deal.

Dennis’ shot was sprayed wide of the left upright, goalkeeper Ryan Hunte never having to call on his experience as the ball whistled past the upright and out of harm’s way. Having muffed that opportunity, Buxton heaped more pressure on themselves with Den Amstel growing in more confidence that it was going to be their night.

Both Coaches sought to introduce fresh legs with the aim of boosting their chances; Coach Heywood of Den Amstel made two changes in the 65th and 76th minute when Gideon Payne and Jamal Harvey were replaced by Andre Hector and Gavin Graham.

After making one change in the first half (Ronaldo Fredericks out Tyroni Semple in – 37th), Buxton introduced Jamar Harrigon for Maurice Barnes in the 75th minute with a double change in the 77th minute, Derrick Blair and Kifambo Goodman replacing Tyroni Semple and Kevin David.

The changes brought some life to the Buxton offensive ambitions but Den Amstel kept on consolidating their hold on the game which was put beyond the reach of Buxton in the 85th minute.

Again initiating the goal was the nimble footed Perreira whose cross into the box after again taking on a few opposing players, ended with young Jamar Harrigon scoring against his own Captain Jason Cromwell much to the dismay of his teammates but sure delight of Den Amstel which went on to win comfortably after all, 2-0.

In a ceremonial presentation, GFF President Wayne Forde and Ansa McAl’s Nigel Worrell handed over the winner’s trophy to Den Amstel Captain Kester Jacobs after the team had completed a victory lap to thank their fans and supporters.

Meanwhile, meeting the teams prior to the final and performing the traditional kick-off of the ball ahead of the final was the Honourable Basil Williams – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs.

He was accompanied by Dr Karen Cummings – Minister within the Ministry of Public Health and GFF President Forde among others. The official presentation of prizes would be done shortly.