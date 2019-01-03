BCB members demand return of Senior Inter-County Tournament Also call for better deal for Berbice Franchise Players, Subvention from GCB

The Berbice Cricket Board on Sunday last held its Annual General Meeting at its Cheddi Jagan Street, New Amsterdam Head Office. President Hilbert Foster along with Vice President Qualis Winter, Jevaughn Stephen and Secretary Robby Saywack presided over a very cordial meeting which attracted delegates from Albion Community Centre, Port Mourant Cricket Club, Upper Corentyne Cricket Association, Young Warriors Cricket Club, Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Chesney Cricket Club, Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club, Kildonan Cricket Club, Mt Sinai Cricket Club, Mental Hospital Cricket Club and Guymine Sports Club.

No delegates from West Berbice Cricket Association, Blairmont Community Centre, Berbice River Cricket Association and Police Sports Club showed for the meeting which approved minutes of the two Special Meetings held during the month of December, 2018.

Delegates also discussed reports from the President, Secretary, Treasurer for 2018 and also discussed plans for 2019 which includes the hosting of a Two-Days First Division Tournament, seeking sponsorship for the construction of an indoor practice facility, more coaching programmes for junior cricketers, repairs to the BCB Office and preparation for Inter-County Tournaments. Delegates hailed the outstanding work of the BCB in 2018 and the remarkable progress made on and off the cricket field.

President Hilbert Foster presented a comprehensive four pages report which included updates on the thirty cricket tournaments hosted by the Berbice Cricket Board, developmental programmes and the success of the Board’s sponsorship drive throughout the year which resulted in $10M in cash and kind.

Delegates based on a recommendation from Vemen Walter of the Albion Community Centre approved a motion for the return of the Senior Inter-County Championship, the symbol of Cricket Supremacy in Guyana. Delegates also approved motions from the floor for the Guyana Cricket Board to pay Berbice its annual Subvention. The Subvention is not a prize to be used to demand loyalty but for Cricket Development it was stated. The Berbice Cricket Board delegates noted it has not received Subvention from the Guyana Cricket Board since Keith Foster became President in 2008. The Essequibo Cricket Board who is not very active, reportedly still collects an annual Subvention worth millions.

Delegates, also expressed total disappointment that Berbice Players are being forced to travel to the city as much as four times per week for training sessions. Delegates demanded that the Guyana Cricket Board review this system which is very costly financially, especially on those players who are earning $75,000 per month. It was noted that the Guyana Cricket Board has a multimillion Cricket Hostel which is locked up, while Berbice Cricketers have to either travel daily or pay huge monthly rentals in the city.

Delegates also disclosed that Berbice have two Level Three Coaches, adequate practice facilities and modern gym and urged the Guyana Cricket Board to allow the players to train at home. Concerns were expressed that players like Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Clinton Pestano, Keon Joseph and Romario Shepherd are unable to practice at their respective Clubs and share their vast experiences with the younger players. It was disclosed that several players have not been able to attend club sessions for over six months.

Delegates as a united body also demanded that the Guyana Cricket Board disclose the criteria it used to select the Club of the Year. They were very vocal over the non-selection of Berbice most dominant Club, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS as Guyana Club of the Year. Delegates stated that success on the cricket field must be rewarded and the Award must not be used to reward loyalty and not success.