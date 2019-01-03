All stars claim Carlosh Sports Bar dominoes title

All stars chalked up 84 games to win the Carlosh Sports bar dominoes competition which was contested on Tuesday at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam.

Underdog took the runner up sport with 78 games while Alex XI finished third on 70. Skipper Khemraj Surujpaul marked 17 games for All stars and also shared two loves, while Tom Singh made 16, Vijay Persaud 12 and Nazeer Mohamed 11.

Underdog were led by James Ramnarine and Krishundat Hansraj with 16 each, while Khalid Zaman contributed 14. Alex Chung scored 16, Mohamed Zafrull 15 and Amit Ramnarine 14 for Alex XI.

Surujpaul was named the MVP while All stars and Underdog received trophies. Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Surujpaul congratulated his players and thanked the sponsor Amit Ramnarine. He added that he is looking forward to his continued support and informed that his team will embark on trips to Bartica, West Demerara and Georgetown in the near future.

Surujpaul also called on other businesses to support sport on the island and made reference to Keemo Paul whose achievement in cricket so far is as a result of his dedication and discipline. He said that with the input of the business community, sport on the island will continue to develop and the achievement of Paul will serve as a great motivator to the youths on the island.

Meanwhile, the Trophy Stall tournament will be contested next weekend.