Top Cop confirms probe of Charrandass Persaud

Days after leaving the country following a historic vote causing the Coalition Government to fall, Member of Parliament, Charrandass Persaud, is facing a police probe.

Yesterday, Police Commissioner, Leslie James, was sparse on details, but confirmed that indeed a probe was ongoing involving Persaud, who has since been expelled by his party, the Alliance For Change (AFC).

James said that the case is one of national security.

The confirmation would come hours after one media house reported that police were probing allegations that Charrandass Persaud made attempts to purchase US$1M ($200M) in gold from a miner, days before that December 21, 2018 vote in the National Assembly.

There were screen shots from a Whatsapp number purportedly between the MP and another person, supposedly discussing a purchase.

It is unclear how the screen grab was acquired and what that has to do, if anything, with the investigations by the police.

The Coalition Government is exploring a number of legal options, and has asked the Speaker of the House, Dr. Barton Scotland, to reverse the results of the no-confidence vote.

Persaud’s ‘yes’ vote saw the Opposition motion filed by leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, being carried 33-32.

Government this week said that based on precedence-setting court cases outside the jurisdiction, the no-confidence vote was not carried as it required 34 votes.

The MP reportedly sold his Prado SUV and handed over his Berbice law office to a magistrate days before the vote.

His flight was booked and he flew out of Guyana to Canada hours after the vote.

He is said to share dual citizenship with both Guyana and Canada, a matter which is also being contested in context of the legality of the vote which bars MPs from swearing allegiance to another country and still be a member.

Government officials said that they are analyzing information that the defection was well-planned and that monies were exchanged.

With the matter setting Guyana in uncharted waters, there has been debate about what law exactly Persaud would have broken if it is proven he took monies for the vote.

The vote caused the Coalition Government, just three and half years into its five-year term, to fall.

Persaud, who insisted that he had a successful law practice in Guyana, told reporters after that shock vote that his party had become a “yes” party in the Coalition and had turned a blind eye and deaf ear on a number of critical concerns he raised.

The situation had seen a shocked Government-side initially accepting the vote and saying it will adhere to what the Constitution says.

Under the Constitution of Guyana, the passage of a no-confidence vote, the first such passage in the country, would mean that elections would have to be called within 90 days.

It meant that Government would have to resign also.

For elections to be held after the 90 days, the Opposition must agree with Government using a two-thirds majority of the 65 seats.

However, the administration later reversed its stance saying that new circumstances have emerged that indicated there were criminal elements involved with the vote.

The Speaker of the House, Dr. Barton Scotland, is expected to rule on whether the vote was properly carried out when the National Assembly meets on Thursday.

The Opposition has vowed to stay away.

In another year, Guyana is set to start oil production, and there are over five billion barrels.

The People’s Progressive Party, booted from office and now in Opposition after 23 continuous years in power, has accused the government of not living up to campaign promises.