Speaker will not place his credibility on stake – Jagdeo

Latest update January 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
The Speaker of the House will not reverse the no-confidence motion because he would never do anything to place his credibility at stake. This is according to Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat
Jagdeo, who said at his press conference yesterday that he has faith that the speaker is a man of integrity.
Even so, Jagdeo said that the speaker has no power of review.
“It’s not the speaker who voted in parliament. Thirty three members on one side voted in favour of the motion, 32 against. The Speaker reported to the house that the motion has been passed. The clerk then notified me by way of a letter that it has been passed.”
He said that, for the speaker to reverse this, “he has to come up with a new interpretation of what it would take… what is a majority. I doubt that our speaker will place his credibility at stake here.”
“I think it’s quite clear to every sane Guyanese that the majority contemplated in the constitution was 33.”
The former president chastised the government for its resistance to the motion, which was already declared as carried, and said that “citing irrelevant, obscure precedents will not change that, and so the speaker has no power of review. The government has to resign now, in accordance with article 106(6).
That article states that “The Cabinet including the President shall resign if the Government is defeated by the vote of a majority of all the elected members of the National Assembly on a vote of confidence.”
It provides the government with 90 days to facilitate the execution of General Elections and to resign, pending such elections.
Jagdeo also urged public officials that they should not engage in any illegal acts by direction of the government.
“You’re dealing with a lame duck administration, a caretaker government. Be careful about what instructions you take from them because, in three months time, they will move from caretaker status to being an illegal, illegitimate, unconstitutional government.”
He said that he already made it clear to the international community and the private sector that “the moment that deadline passes, any act of this government will not be recognized by the People’s Progressive Party.”
“If you engage with them, pay money or sign contracts, you do so at your own peril.”
Jan 01, 2019By Sean Devers One of the changes in 2018 was the structured way in which support is offered to Associations and Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) should not be competing with private persons...
Jan 01, 2019
Jan 01, 2019
Jan 01, 2019
Jan 01, 2019
Jan 01, 2019
I once observed in these columns that no other profession in the world is more conscious of the passage of time than a newspaper... more
Government has no legal limb on which to stand on in its challenge to the constitutionality of the no-confidence motion. If... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The English-speaking Caribbean has just emerged from a season manifesting the spirit, intrinsic... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]