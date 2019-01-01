Latest update January 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

So Obnoxious!!

Jan 01, 2019

Residents along Lamaha Street, between Vlissengen Road and Albert Street, Georgetown are not enjoying their holidays thanks to the operator of this excavator. He reportedly stopped the de-silting of the Lamaha Street Canal, as seen in this photograph.
Because of this development residents are forced to endure an obnoxious stench rather the usual sweet aroma from the various dishes that they are usually accustomed to at this time of year.

 

