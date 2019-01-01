‘Quarters’ held for Forshaw Street execution-style killing

Police yesterday continued to question 35-year-old Winston Sherlock Wade called ‘Quarters’, in connection with last Sunday’s execution-style killing of Sean Allister O’Brien Green in Forshaw Street, Queenstown.

‘A’ Division Commander Marlon Chapman said that police are checking information that they received about Wade’s possible connection to the slain man.

“Based on information we have, they (Wade and Green) might have had a problem,” Chapman said.

There are indications that the killing might be drug-related.

Wade was detained at New Amsterdam, Berbice, some hours after Green was riddled with bullets outside the Adventure Suites, a Forshaw Street hotel.

Chapman said that Wade was charged about four years ago in connection with a drug-related matter.

Police had also issued a bulletin for him in 2016 in connection with the alleged abduction of Tarzim Gafoor, a West Coast Demerara resident who ran an auto dealership and exported prawns.

Green, 38, of Queenstown, Georgetown, and Number 78 Village, Springlands, Corentyne, was riddled in full view of several onlookers.

Green is believed to be wanted in Canada for his role in the killing of a Canadian citizen.

Police said that Greene was standing in front of the hotel with others when person(s) unknown approached and discharged several rounds at him and fled the scene.

The victim was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In CCTV footage seen by Kaieteur News, a number of persons could be seen under a tent in front of the Foreshaw Street hotel that is just a few doors away from the “Rio night club.

An individual then walked to the tent and bright flashes, believed to be gunshots could be seen. The persons under the tent scattered, after which the assailant ran in the direction of Albert Street.

When persons eventually ventured back to the scene, Greene lay wounded and clinging to life.

He appeared to have been shot multiple times in the legs, arms, face and stomach.

Reports out of Canada indicate that Greene was wanted for the killing of 42-year-old Chad Day, a resident of Toronto.

The story stated that, “Canadian police had released security camera photos of a man wanted in connection with a murder in Parkdale.

It stated that around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2018 police were called to a building on West Lodge Avenue near Lansdowne Avenue and Queen Street West, where they found a man lying in the front driveway with serious injuries, and he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man had fallen from a balcony after a fight.

The victim was identified as Chad Day.

A few days later, Canadian police arrested and charged Lee Newelln, 31, with first-degree murder. Christopher Small, 28, was charged with second-degree murder.

Canadian Authorities then stated they were looking for a third man, described to be in his 20’s to 30’s. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a red sweater with white stripes and dark pants.”

Checks of Greene’s background suggested that he was deported from America. He had reportedly also stayed in Canada and had come to Guyana around September.