Jaguars hungry after Christmas break, Face Barbados from Friday

By Sean Devers

Four times defending First-Class Champions Guyana Jaguars beat Windwards Volcanoes in St Lucia and Leewards Hurricanes in Antigua in their first two matches in the 2019 season in

December 2018 to head into the Christmas holidays with a 12-match unbeaten streak in Regional four-day cricket.

Jaguars Head Coach Esuan Crandon said that while the festive season was about fun and frolic and the players had a rollicking time with their families, just after Christmas they were back in the trenches in preparation for the resumption of the tournament when they face Barbados in Barbados from Friday.

“Well, after our last game the players took a short break for the festive season. Time with family and friends and also time to reflect. They resumed training on Friday 28th to Sunday 30th and the sessions were based on strength and conditioning work, batting, bowling and fielding drills,” informed Crandon, who turned 37 on December 17.

The Jaguars have lost just two matches since Barbados beat them in 2014 at Providence when they were blown away for a humiliating 66 to lose by two runs after controlling the game throughout the contest.

But the Leon Johnson side will not be sitting on their laurels and are hungry after Christmas for more success.

Crandon, who has 90 First-Class wickets from 38 matches between 2001 and 2011, does not know the Barbados squad as yet but is prepared for their best possible team.

“We are expecting a highly competitive game of cricket and are anticipating a full strength Barbados squad with players returning from Windies duty,” said the Berbician who made his first-class debut as a 19-year-old.

Test players Raymon Reifer and Chanderpaul Hemraj come back into the side, while Trevon Griffith, Tevin Imlach and Akshaya Persaud have been dropped.

Missing are Keemo Paul who injured his finger in Bangladesh, Devendra Bishoo who was still in the USA at the time of selection and Shimron Hetmyer,who has requested to be rested.

“Our strength against Barbados would be our all-round ability. We have quality players who can win games for us with both bat and ball. But it will come down to individuals owning up to their responsibilities and assess the conditions in Barbados and apply the appropriate knowledge,” disclosed Crandon who is set to make his Windies debut as Coach this year.

The last time the Jaguars lost a match was against the Hurricanes in the last match of the 2017 season.

“Well, winning has become a habit for us and one thing for sure I can guarantee you is that this team is very confident. However, we understand what it takes to win matches and we also understand that we can’t afford to be complacent,” said Crandon.

But the Jaguars Head Coach is quite aware that teams don’t turn-up and win matches.

“We will have to play hard cricket on a consistent basis and try and win more sessions and key moments of the game,” Crandon stated.

Vishaul Singh made 75 in St. Lucia before top-scoring with 90 in Antigua to take his aggregate to 168 runs from two games.

Johnson, Chris Barnwell and Clinton Pestano got fifties after Tagenarine Chanderpaul made 84 in St Lucia but none of the batsman converted their good starts into tons and Crandon wants some centuries from his batsmen. Veerasammy Permaul has 12 twelve wickets.

The Jaguars will depart Guyana tomorrow (Wednesday) for the Land of the flying Fish.

The Jaguars squad: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Leon Johnson, Vishaul Singh, Raymon Reifer, Christopher Barnwell, Sherfane Rutherford, Anthony Bramble, Romario Shepherd, Veerasammy Permaul, Clinton Pestano, Gudakesh Motie, and Keon Joseph, Head Coach Esuan Crandon, Assistant Coach/Manager Rayon Griffith.