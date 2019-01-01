Guyanese nominated for 4 International Awards – including 1st from Guyana

Guyanese-born Mr. Max Massiah, Founder & Chief Instructor of the rapidly rising MAXIDO Adult Self-Defence System, has been nominated (by Host Sifu Alan Goldberg) for the “Ultimate Destination Action Martial Arts Magazine Hall-of-Honor” award during a 3-day event (Jan. 25th – 27th 2019) to be held at the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA. This will be the 2nd year in succession the veteran Martial Artist will be the recipient of this award.

On February 17th in Orlando, Florida, he will be the 1st Guyanese to be inducted into the “Martial Arts History Awards Hall-of-Fame”. The nomination came from the Chinese Shotokan Karate Federation.

For the 3rd year, the soft-spoken and humble Master Max will be awarded the “Chinese Kung-Fu & Karate Expo 13” award at the Golden Nugget Casino, Atlantic City set for April 7th. This event consists of Masters/Senseis/Grandmasters who are each tasked with demonstrating their skills under the eyes of many great Martial Arts Teachers and practitioners. The nomination came from the host of the event, Sifu Cliff Kupper, who has over the past years enjoyed the Guyanese portrayal & teaching of his skills, which are based strictly on defensive techniques to result in either submission, dislocation, or breakage of the adversary’s limbs. These awards will add to 10 other prestigious awards for his contribution to the Martial Arts International community.

The previous awards are: *3X “Legends of Martial Arts Hall-of-Fame

*WKU (World Karate Union) Hall-of-Fame

*Action Martial Arts Magazine Hall-of-Honor

*2X Masters of Martial Arts Karate & Kung Fu Expo

*World 300 Martial Arts Gold Category award

*Awarded membership CMAA (Caribbean Martial Arts Alliance)

*Awarded membership International Board of Black Belts/ World Council of Black Belts. These added to the above described 3, totals 13 awards of appreciation from the USA, Germany, Trinidad, & Barcelona, Spain.

On Easter Sunday April 21st, Mr. Massiah will be receiving his first award of recognition from his homeland, Guyana, when the United Bridge Builders Mission (UBBM) holds its Annual Awards Gala at the Pegasus Hotel in Georgetown. Mr. Massiah thanked Ms Bonita Montaque, CEO of UBBM, for her kind gesture to bestow upon him a first from Guyana, as he jokingly said he thought one day he may receive a postcard, but this is a valuable and pleasant surprise.

Sensei/Master Max (as he is popularly called), holds a 2nd, 3rd, and 5th degree black belt rank in the styles of Shotokan, Mixed Martial Arts, and Maxido (respectively), after practicing & studying Martial Arts since 1972, at the age of 11. His Dojo (Martial Arts school) is located at 166 Waterloo St, in the compound where SWANSEA is located.

The MAXIDO system was structured for business owners, professionals, Seniors, law-enforcement, Security, and especially females who may be under threat of bullyism or physical assault, is strictly for adults 20 to 85 years of age. Females under 20 but over 16 are accepted. The Maxido system, (launched in the USA in 2017) designed for personal self-defense against modern-day realistic attacks against the (seemingly) vulnerable is gaining rapid attention Worldwide for its no-nonsense, devastating effectiveness.

Anyone who has witnessed the techniques or the dozens of Maxido students will easily confirm the efficiency of the technique applications, which are all done in UNDER 4 seconds. “The motto, “PAIN APPLICATION FOR BULLIES” is very applicable, once delivered to the evil-minded” he said. Sensei Max can be reached on 609-8132 for any info.