GUYANA KARATE COLLEGE YEAR END REVIEW

The end of the year is a time to reflect, take stock of the year past, and plan for the year ahead. For the Guyana Karate College the year that has passed, feels like a nano-moment since its last

year-end reflection.

As they enjoy the customary celebrations of the season and look forward to embracing a new year, the GKC has considered it important to take a moment to reflect, remember, and appraise the year that has passed in the context of quantifying that which has or has not been achieved, and laying out its plans and programmes for 2019.

THE YEAR BEHIND

What went well?

In 2018 The Guyana Karate College’s Vice Chairman and Vice Chief Instructor Shihan Jeffrey Wong was able to earn his 7th Degree Black Belt also known as Shichidan— only one of two Shodan Karate Masters in Guyana under the International Karate Daigaku entitled to wear the award in this traditional Japanese style of martial arts. Wong credits the other Shotokan masters that came before including Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-a-Tai for what he considers the privilege of testing.

Shihan Wong enjoys the philosophy of respect, self-improvement and mind and body control that goes with Shotokan Karate. He said “Traditionally, you rest in place for a while and grow into the rank, life experiences and wisdom are part of the Shotokan practice.”

Additionally, three other senior Instructors of the Guyana Karate College were tested and upgraded to the rank of 6th Degree Black Belts also known as Rokudan and they are Senseis Dr. Guy Low, Aubrey Bettencourt and Terrence Nicholas. They achieved this level through continued practice of their martial art skills for well over forty years as well as the practice of the tenets of the martial arts for the betterment of mankind. These tenets include humility, courtesy in all matters, charity in giving, high moral character, unconquerable spirit and certain victory.

During this year several other Karatekas of the GKC also earned their first, second and third degree black belts.

In 2018 Karatekas from the GKC attended and competed in the International Karate Daigaku World Karate Championships, also known as the IKD Karate World Cup, the highest level of competition for karate organized by the International Karate Daigaku. The competition was held in Barbados with the Guyana Karate College earning fourth place, not as good as they had hoped or had done at the two previous World Championships in Toronto, Canada in 2012 and 2015, when they placed second on those two previous occasions. This they believe was due to the fact that there were some early injuries to some of their more skillful martial artists and the absence of some of their more capable and experienced karatekas who were unavailable for the tournament.

For this year the GKC also progressed with the construction of its new Dojo and Headquarters located at Lilliendaal, by laying the floor slab of their new edifice. This is in addition to the portal frame and roofing that was completed the year before.

THE WAY FORWARD

Plans for 2019

In the words of George Harrison: ‘And if you don’t know where you’re going any road will take you there’.

The Guyana Karate College has an ambitious and progressive vision for Karate in Guyana during the next year and looks forward to bringing it to life. Their vision is to have more people positively engaging with Karate, in more places, more often – for life.