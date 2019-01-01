Granger opens door for political cooperation with PPP

President David Granger has assured the nation that the government remains committed to working with the Opposition in 2019.

In fact, he indicated in his New Year’s address to the nation that recent developments in the National Assembly have created more opportunities for the two sides to work together.

“Recent developments in the National Assembly have created opportunities for enhanced political cooperation. Meetings between the Government and Opposition will take place in the New Year to discuss and determine the way forward for our country.

“Your government is prepared to work with the opposition to ensure that our national objectives are achieved and that 2019 can be a satisfactory year for all,” Granger stated.

On December 21, the National Assembly passed a motion of no confidence against the President and his Government. Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, while calling on the Government to resign with immediate effect as a result of the Motion has indicated his willingness to meet with the President to discuss the way forward.

While the Government is open to the discussion, it has challenged the validity of the no confidence vote in the National Assembly.

The president indicated that the National Assembly and the Judiciary are the bedrock of the democracy.

“Your government remains committed to upholding the Constitution, preserving the rule of law and guaranteeing a safe, stable, orderly and peaceful country. We respect the courts which protect our institutions and system of democracy,” the President affirmed.

Granger said that he is confident that life for all Guyanese will continue to improve in 2019.

“Guyanese can expect, by the end of the new year, to live in a state with more secure borders; communities that are safer; an economy that is more resilient; a society that is more cohesive and public services that are more easily accessible,” Granger noted.

“Your government starts the year by recommitting to consolidating Guyana as a safe society with a stable economy and strong parliamentary democracy. The Constitution is supreme,” Granger noted.

The President departed Guyana on Christmas Day for Cuba to undergo another round of chemotherapy.