GFF/Stag Super 16 Final Champions to be crowned tonight; Buxton United and Den Amstel to contest

By Franklin Wilson

The champions of the 2018/2019 Guyana Football Federation / Stag Super 16 knock-out championship will be crowned tonight at the Buxton Community Center Ground when the home team,

Buxton United take on the challenge of Den Amstel, the pride of the West Demerara.

When the tournament kicked off on December 14 last it was anybody’s guess as to which teams would be contesting today’s final which has a top prize of Two Million Dollars at stake. The pundits would never have given these two finalists the nod to be the last two standing but they both played well and deserve the right to be engaging each other.

Only one team will end the championship unbeaten following tonight’s clash but both will exit the arena smiling as the second place finisher is guaranteed One Million Dollars. The third place match will see beaten semi finalists Fruta Conquerors and Western Tigers facing off with $500,000 being the winner’s prize.

Both finalists have downed some big guns in plotting their way to the final, Buxton United, a team with an average age of 21 has the distinction of playing the first match of the tournament against Rivers View of Bartica and won 6-0. They would hope to end on a similar high tonight.

Their second match saw the East Coast side slaying the defending champions, Guyana Defence Force 3-2 with 16 year-old Jamar Harrigon scoring the winner on Christmas Night. The lads from Buxton were not done yet and they went on to tame Western Tigers 2-1 in their semi final showdown at the same venue on December 28th.

Den Amstel too put in the hard work and has reaped the reward of earning a place in the championship match. On their journey, they first took care of City side Santos 2-1 in the final match of the round of 16 which was the only match to be decided in extra time.

The West Demerara based club then went on to defeat Victoria kings 2-0 before taking care of business against Fruta Conquerors, 2-1. Tonight’s clash will by no means be a walk in the park for either team which have some exciting young players who are eager to prove for one more time that they can deliver the goods.

Buxton will certainly have home court advantage and their fans are expected to be out in full numbers to urge them on to victory. Captain and goalkeeper Jason Cromwell will lead his charges with the hope of lifting the championship trophy and cheque and will find able support from the likes of Jamar Harrigon, Ronaldo Fredericks, Shemar Fraser, David Wilson, Dillon Wright, Paul Kingston, Kifambo Goodman, Tyrone Harper, Jeremiah Thorne and Rayshaun Simon.

Den Amstel on the other hand will turn to the likes of season campaigners Kester Jacobs, Gideon Payne, Kevin Dundas, Dwayne Wilson, Jamal Pereira, Jamal Harvey, Leo-Orion Lovell, Marvin Frank, Goalkeeper Ryan Hunte, Gavin Graham and Kevaughn Ward among others, to deliver the grand prize.

Kick off time tonight is 19:00hrs.