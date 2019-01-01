Latest update January 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

GFF/ExxonMobil Futsal Festival Roraima Galaticos cart off grand cash prize

Jan 01, 2019 Sports 0

 

At almost 03:00hrs yesterday morning, the curtains fell on the first Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/ExxonMobil International Fustal festival with Brazilian side Real Galaticos De Roraima

Galaticos captain Raphael Lopes collecting the Championship trophy from GFF President Wayne Forde in the presence of his teammates and officials of the tournament.

predictably emerging as the champions following a commanding 4-1 victory over Morvant Caledonia United from Trinidad & Tobago.
With the win, Roraima carted off the grand $1.6 million cash prize, the championship trophy along with mini replicas for each player, while the islanders received $600,000.
The final was closely contested with T&T being the better side during the first period of play but they failed to capitalise on the few but good chances they had to go ahead and, however, they were lucky to finish the half unscathed with a brilliant goal-line clearance in the dying seconds of the first 20 minutes of the 40-minute game.
Five minutes into the second half, Caledonia’s custodian failed to keep out a powerful shot from Lucas Martins. Referee Abdulla Hamid rightfully awarded the goal but over exuberant protests from T&T’s Kerry Joseph left him no choice but to issue a straight red.

Caledonia’s Kerry Joseph (right) who was red carded later in the game tries to break up a counter attack by the Brazilians.

After playing well, the goal dejected the men from the twin island republic and as they pressed for the equaliser, they were victim to the counterattacking style of the Brazilians with Maxivon Carvalho, Arckson Andreazza along with Raphael Lopes, who emerged as the tournament’s leading goal scorer, all netting once in the for the winners.

Galaticos Raphael Lopes being marked closely by Caledonia’s Kevon Woodley.

Jamal Williams scored the consolation for the losing side, five minutes from stoppage time.
In the third place playoff, hat-tricks from Pernell Schultz, Jeremy Garrett and Gregory Richardson allowed Georgetown All-stars to a 13-7 victory over Guyana All-Stars. The winner of that match enjoyed $300,000 while the losers collected $100,000.
In the semifinals, the champions had beaten Georgetown 4-2 in the first, while T&T All-stars edged Guyana All-Stars 6-5 in the other. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)

GT All-stars Philip Rowley safely passes a dangerous ball out of defence during the team’s massive 13-7 win against Guyana All-stars in the third place playoff.

