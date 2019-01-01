GDF Lieutenant stabbed to death during argument over drinks -police hunting suspect

A 26-year-old Guyana Defence Force Lieutenant will not be seeing the New Year. His life was snatched from him over a simple argument at a liquor shop in Phillipi Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The dead soldier has been identified as Lieutenant Mark Bagot while the suspect who hails from Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder has only been identified as “Son” and is currently o

n the run from cops in Berbice.

Bagot was imbibing with a relative of his at the shop around 20:30 hrs Sunday when “Son” entered the shop. Bagot reportedly called for a round of beers and insisted that “Son” have a drink with him but this led to an unexpected argument between the two. One thing led to another and “Son” pulled a knife and stabbed Bagot once just below his neck.

He subsequently escaped and the injured soldier fell to the ground. He was rushed to the nearest hospital by his cousins and later died at the New Amsterdam Hospital after being transferred there.

The Lieutenant’s father, Mark Bagot Snr. told this publication that he is still reeling from shock and disbelief over what took place. He explained that he was at a wake house with his wife and some other relatives just a village away when his wife received a phone call. It was the news that something had happened to his son.

“My wife got the call that something had happened to our son and so as we were rushing out we began to get the news clearer that he was stabbed. A cousin who was with us at the wake and another relative went down to the hospital with us because we heard that he was taken there. When we reach there he was in a

critical state and was in and out of consciousness”.

The senior Bagot stated that shortly after, his son was referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital but while there he was still in and out of consciousness. The doctor tending to Bagot told them that he was bleeding a lot and that a lung was punctured due to the stab he received. The soldier succumbed to his injuries some four hours later.

The grieving father is also questioning why the suspect has not been apprehended as yet. “What I do not understand is how they can’t catch the guy as yet. When I spoke to the police they telling me that they went to the guy’s house and all kind of ‘Nansy story.”

Daneshwar Garbaran, 39, Proprietor of the Liquor Shop at Phillipi where the incident took place, relayed to the media that things escalated pretty quickly in his shop over a petty argument.

He said that Bagot was in company of a male relative when “this boy ‘Son’ come in and Soujja boy seh ‘buy two Guinness’ and the man eventually buy three, one for heself and the two for Soulja boy and he family”. He stated that Bagot left the shop and returned some 10 minutes later and at that point requested from “Son” to buy another round of beers but “Son” reportedly told the soldier that “he ain’t want nothing but whatever he call for he gon pay.

Soulja Boy insists to bring something for the man but the man seh he ain’t want nothing and the two start argue”.

Garbaran disclosed that at that point Bagot picked up empty bottles along with “Son” and they both began to hurl it across the shop in each other’s direction and the relative who was with the soldier tried to calm him by telling him to “cool out, cool out” but they still continued to argue and pointed fingers at each other.

He added, “All I see is Soulja Boy go for a stool and then when he come in back like I see blood and he drop the stool and he cousin dem carry he to the hospital.”

“Son” escaped after committing the act and has since gone into hiding.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff along with officers and ranks of the Guyana Defence Force has since expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of Bagot.

A post mortem is expected to be conducted shortly.