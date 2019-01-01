DPP among five elevated to Senior Counsel

Latest update January 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack is among five longstanding and outstanding jurists who have been conferred with the honour of Senior Counsel by President David

Mrs. Shalimar Ali-Hack

Granger. The others are Mr. Stephen Fraser, Mrs. Carole James-Boston, Mr. Robert Ramcharran and Mr. Rajendra Poonai.
A statement from the Ministry of the Presidency stated that they have displayed a high quality of service in the legal profession and in their knowledge of the law. The conferrals take effect today. The five will be presented with their instruments of commission, elevating them to Senior Counsel at a ceremony to be announced later.

Mr. Robert Ramcharran

According to information, Mrs. Ali-Hack was confirmed as the substantive DPP by the Judicial Service Commission in 2008. Ali-Hack had been acting in the capacity since 2004, after Chief Justice Roxanne George vacated the post and took up appointment as a High Court judge
Mr. Fraser who has a wealth of knowledge and experience is a managing partner in the Fraser, Housty and Yearwood law firm. He has been practising for a number of years and specializes in civil and commercial law.
Mrs. James-Boston is one of the founding members of the Guyana Association of Women’s Lawyers (GAWL) which was founded in 1987 with the primary aim of giving legal advice and assistance to women in the society.

Mr. Rajendra Poonai

Meanwhile, Mr. Ramcharran who attended the University of the West Indies was admitted to the Guyana bar in 1979. He specializes in corporate and criminal law among others.
Mr. Poonai has decades of practicing experience. He was elected as a committee member of the Guyana Bar Association in 2017.

Mr. Stephen Fraser smiles as he receives an award from President David Granger

