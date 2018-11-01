Tourism Awareness Month 2018 launched

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) and the Ministry of Business yesterday launched the annual Tourism Awareness Month.

Speaking at the launch in relation to the theme – Tourism: Promoting sustainability and celebrating diversity – were: Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin; Brian Mullis, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA); Mitra Ramkumar, head of Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), and Ragabansie May, representative of the Department of Tourism, within the Ministry of Business.

During the month of November, there will be countrywide events in recognition of Tourism Awareness; to spread cognizance of what tourism is and ways in which the citizenry can enhance the tourism sector, as well as how tourism benefits Guyana.

Among the events scheduled to take place this month are a “Why I love Guyana Campaign”, Restaurant Week, monthly tourism roundtable discussions at the University of Guyana to educate students on tourism and hopefully persuade them to remain in Guyana after studies.

Other activities include special deals on weekend getaways around Guyana, to places like Kaieteur and Iwokrama, Aruwai White H2O Resort, Baganara Resort and Hurukabra River Resort, along with historical tours around Georgetown.

GTA Director Mullis, while addressing the gathering, expressed the view that by adopting the green state economy, Guyana is well poised to become a leading sustainable destination. He also expounded on the importance of tourism on a country’s economy.

“Tourism is one of the largest and fastest growing economies in the world, it also fosters economic growth and development at all levels, and as a result, provides social and economic benefits to local people across sectors and provides jobs.”

THAG Head Mitra Ramkumar shared similar sentiments, as reminded those present that “Guyana is a very diverse country not only in terms of biodiversity but also in our people”. He highlighted the unity shared among Guyanese in and through religious celebrations, and about this unification being a factor that can sell Guyana to tourists.

He also highlighted that Guyana should be working towards making itself a MICE destination. MICE is an acronym for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions, or Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events.

In closing the ceremony, Business Minister Dominic Gaskin emphasised that “in order to sell our country to foreign tourists, we must first sell it to our local population, as charity begins at home”.

“If we want to sell Guyana as a visitor destination… it is important that we in Guyana first recognize Guyana as a visiting destination and treat Guyana as a visiting destination.”

He also expounded on the fact that a number of persons from different countries visit Guyana, inclusive of re-migrants, and they expect at least a minimum level of hospitality and standards of experiences.

The minister also stressed that “if we (people of Guyana) are not aware of what that the expectations are or what those levels of hospitality look like, we would be unable to provide out visitors with it.

Gaskin expressed the view that Tourism Awareness Month is not about the activities but really for the people of Guyana to be aware of the benefits of tourism in relation to our economic activities.

The minister acknowledged that “Guyana is a diverse country in every way possible, from flora and fauna to people and cuisine, but we should not take advantage of it, but rather educate ourselves on the good things in Guyana.”

(Sauchel Giles)