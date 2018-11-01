‘Shoelace’ murder trial underway

Latest update November 1st, 2018 12:59 AM
A 12-member mixed jury was empanelled on Tuesday to consider the evidence in the trial of Phillip Paul who is accused of the December 2012 murder of Kamal Ramsahoye. The trial is presently underway before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown.
According to reports, Ramsahoye was found dead at his residence with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds about his body. A post mortem examination later concluded that the man died from haemorrhaging and shock due to massive blood loss.
The charge against Paul alleges that between December 8 and 9, 2012, he murdered Ramsahoye during the course of a robbery. The murder accused who is being represented by Attorney-at-law Damion DeSantos has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The case for the state is being presented by Prosecutors Lisa Cave and Orinthia Schmidt.
Nov 01, 2018Team Wreckers, who have won the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Endurance Cup for the past four consecutive years, are looking to add the Starlet Cup title into their trophy cabinet...
Nov 01, 2018
Nov 01, 2018
Nov 01, 2018
Nov 01, 2018
Nov 01, 2018
It was not given news coverage but it should have been. Aubrey Norton has returned to the leadership of the PNC. He actually... more
How is your son doing these days?” I asked of my host as we sat around the small glass dining table. The reaction was... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the introduction to his quite remarkable new book on the long-running Guatemalan claim to Belize,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]