‘Shoelace’ murder trial underway

A 12-member mixed jury was empanelled on Tuesday to consider the evidence in the trial of Phillip Paul who is accused of the December 2012 murder of Kamal Ramsahoye. The trial is presently underway before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown.

According to reports, Ramsahoye was found dead at his residence with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds about his body. A post mortem examination later concluded that the man died from haemorrhaging and shock due to massive blood loss.

The charge against Paul alleges that between December 8 and 9, 2012, he murdered Ramsahoye during the course of a robbery. The murder accused who is being represented by Attorney-at-law Damion DeSantos has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case for the state is being presented by Prosecutors Lisa Cave and Orinthia Schmidt.