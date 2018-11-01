Region One Inter Zone Athletics C/Ships commences

Latest update November 1st, 2018 12:59 AM
The Region one annual Inter-zone Athletics championships commenced on Tuesday last at Jungle Recreational ground, Mabaruma.
Watched by a sizeable crowd, the events got underway with the boys and girls under 8 and 10 cricket ball throw and shot put, while the Javelin and Discuss were re-schedule for today, Thursday, due to rain. The winners for the boys and girls U-8 cricket ball throw were Usain Fredericks of Moruca with a best figure of 30.88m and Amisha Dawson (Matarkai) with 16.42m.
Japhet Beharry (41.80m) and Anisha George (29.05m) of Mabaruma recorded victories respectively in the under 10 age category.
Over at the shot put court, Morucans Andres Frazer and Crystal Williams registered victories in the U- 12 age group with best figures of 7.34m and 6.75 meters.
In the boys and girls U14 age category, Orlanzo Rouse (9.95m) of Mabaruma and Euclin Ashby (7.30m) of Matarkai grabbed championship honours. Darryl Skinner ( 10.60m) of Mabaruma and Kins Stanley (10.19m) of Moruca took the top podium sports in the U16 division, while the versatile and energetic Johnny Henry (9.60) of Moruca and Anjali Fernandez (6.39m) of Mabaruma were the champions in the U- 18 events.
Following the events, the athletes joined the Agricultural Exposition that was held at the Athletic venue and was spearheaded by the Regional Democratic council of Barima/ Waini, Region one.
The interzone championships will resume today with Javelin, Discuss throws as well as high and long jumps. The events will culminate tomorrow with the tract and field events.
Nov 01, 2018Team Wreckers, who have won the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Endurance Cup for the past four consecutive years, are looking to add the Starlet Cup title into their trophy cabinet...
Nov 01, 2018
Nov 01, 2018
Nov 01, 2018
Nov 01, 2018
Nov 01, 2018
It was not given news coverage but it should have been. Aubrey Norton has returned to the leadership of the PNC. He actually... more
How is your son doing these days?” I asked of my host as we sat around the small glass dining table. The reaction was... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the introduction to his quite remarkable new book on the long-running Guatemalan claim to Belize,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]