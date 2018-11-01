Region One Inter Zone Athletics C/Ships commences

The Region one annual Inter-zone Athletics championships commenced on Tuesday last at Jungle Recreational ground, Mabaruma.

Watched by a sizeable crowd, the events got underway with the boys and girls under 8 and 10 cricket ball throw and shot put, while the Javelin and Discuss were re-schedule for today, Thursday, due to rain. The winners for the boys and girls U-8 cricket ball throw were Usain Fredericks of Moruca with a best figure of 30.88m and Amisha Dawson (Matarkai) with 16.42m.

Japhet Beharry (41.80m) and Anisha George (29.05m) of Mabaruma recorded victories respectively in the under 10 age category.

Over at the shot put court, Morucans Andres Frazer and Crystal Williams registered victories in the U- 12 age group with best figures of 7.34m and 6.75 meters.

In the boys and girls U14 age category, Orlanzo Rouse (9.95m) of Mabaruma and Euclin Ashby (7.30m) of Matarkai grabbed championship honours. Darryl Skinner ( 10.60m) of Mabaruma and Kins Stanley (10.19m) of Moruca took the top podium sports in the U16 division, while the versatile and energetic Johnny Henry (9.60) of Moruca and Anjali Fernandez (6.39m) of Mabaruma were the champions in the U- 18 events.

Following the events, the athletes joined the Agricultural Exposition that was held at the Athletic venue and was spearheaded by the Regional Democratic council of Barima/ Waini, Region one.

The interzone championships will resume today with Javelin, Discuss throws as well as high and long jumps. The events will culminate tomorrow with the tract and field events.