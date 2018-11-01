Over 1,000 journalists slain in last 12 years – UN Info Centre

On average, a journalist was killed every four days, over the past 12 years for reporting the news and bringing information to the public on trafficking, political wrongdoing and human right abuses. This amounted to over 1,000 journalists who were slain during this period.

This is according to a release from the United Nations Information Centre for the Caribbean Area (UNIC).

“Impunity leads to more killings and is often a symptom of worsening conflict and the breakdown of law and judicial systems. Those responsible for these killings are almost never brought to justice.”

The release noted that 1,010 killings of journalists have been condemned by UNESCO’s Director-General, Audrey Azoulay; nine in ten cases of killed journalists remain unresolved; 93 percent of killed journalists are local and only seven percent are foreign correspondents; 93 percent of the slain journalists are male, while seven percent are female.

Journalists’ killings per region are 33.5% in the Arab Region; 26 percent in Asia and Pacific; 22.9 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean; 11.6 percent in Africa; four percent in Central and Eastern Europe; and 2.5 percent in Western Europe and North America.

In a statement released on 19 October 2018, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres says he is “deeply troubled” by the confirmation of the recent death of Mr. Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi on 2 October 2018. He stressed the need for a prompt, thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Khashoggi’s death and full accountability for those responsible.

Mr. Khashoggi, born on 13 October 1958, was a Saudi Arabian journalist and author, and a former General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of the Al-Arab News Channel. He also served as Editor for the Saudi Arabian newspaper Al Watan, turning it into a platform for Saudi Arabian progressives. The UN Secretary-General extended his condolences to Mr. Khashoggi’s family and friends.

To help raise awareness of this situation, UNESCO, the UN Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization, will launch a new campaign, “Truth Never Dies”, tomorrow (November 2), the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.