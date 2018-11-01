Latest update November 1st, 2018 12:59 AM

NSC to host Annual Special Schools Sports today and tomorrow

Nov 01, 2018

The National Sports Commission (NSC) will run off its 3rd Annual Special Schools Sports today and tomorrow, November 1st and 2nd. The event will see Special Schools from Region 4, 6 and 10 participating.
Day one of the competition will be held at the National Gymnasium commencing at 9:30am. Disciplines will include 5-a-side Football, limited overs cricket, bocce and table tennis.
Day two will see a Track Meet at the Guyana Defence Force Ground commencing at 9:30am. Day two will also see running off for the first time ever, a Swim Meet at the Colgrain Swimming Pool; also commencing at 9:30am.
NSC urges the public to come out in your numbers and support the event.

