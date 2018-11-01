NSC to host Annual Special Schools Sports today and tomorrow

Latest update November 1st, 2018 12:59 AM
The National Sports Commission (NSC) will run off its 3rd Annual Special Schools Sports today and tomorrow, November 1st and 2nd. The event will see Special Schools from Region 4, 6 and 10 participating.
Day one of the competition will be held at the National Gymnasium commencing at 9:30am. Disciplines will include 5-a-side Football, limited overs cricket, bocce and table tennis.
Day two will see a Track Meet at the Guyana Defence Force Ground commencing at 9:30am. Day two will also see running off for the first time ever, a Swim Meet at the Colgrain Swimming Pool; also commencing at 9:30am.
NSC urges the public to come out in your numbers and support the event.
Nov 01, 2018Team Wreckers, who have won the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Endurance Cup for the past four consecutive years, are looking to add the Starlet Cup title into their trophy cabinet...
Nov 01, 2018
Nov 01, 2018
Nov 01, 2018
Nov 01, 2018
Nov 01, 2018
It was not given news coverage but it should have been. Aubrey Norton has returned to the leadership of the PNC. He actually... more
How is your son doing these days?” I asked of my host as we sat around the small glass dining table. The reaction was... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the introduction to his quite remarkable new book on the long-running Guatemalan claim to Belize,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]