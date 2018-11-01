Mayor rejects accusation by Bourda fruit vendor of victimisation

Mayor Patricia Chase-Green has denied an allegation of victimising vendors brought against her at the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the operations of City Hall. The Mayor faced specific questions as it relates to a complaint by Bourda Market fruit stand vendor, Melissa Roberts.

Roberts had complained that officers of the Council had unceremoniously removed her from vending spot, allegedly on the instruction of the Mayor. She believes that her removal was because of her testimony before the COI. She complained of instances of which she claimed there was blatant victimisation against her.

However in her testimony before the Commission, Mayor Chase-Green stated that she met Roberts several times at her office about an ongoing issue that she has with an another vendor.

“All our engagements were at my office and I never instructed anyone to do anything in relation to Ms Roberts. And I was never on the ground at her vending site.”

Roberts had complained that she was being removed because she was blocking the entrance to a supermarket. She provided pictorial evidence to suggest that she was not vending in front of the supermarket as claimed; that rather, her stall was located next door to the supermarket, in front of an alleyway between the supermarket and another building.

“I am selling at that spot, Numbers 46 and 47, for two years and eight months,” she said. “They said I block the entrance of the supermarket, but I am not in front of the supermarket; I am at the side, between two buildings. It’s the supermarket that is operating all day, and coming out in the afternoon with collapsible tables and produce outside. They put out an even larger stand right where I was selling.”

According to the woman, she was given no prior notice to move, despite the fact that she was up to date on the payment of all her fees.

“Mr. Royston King seized all of my produce on the 21st of July when I came out to sell, saying he don’t want me to sell there anymore,” Roberts testified. “He didn’t say why. He didn’t comment,” she added.