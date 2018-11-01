Man’s skeletal remains found in Diamond backlands

The skeletal remains of a yet to be identified male was found on Tuesday around 13:00 hours in the Diamond, East Bank Demerara backlands, by an individual traversing the area.

Police in a statement described the remains to be that of a male, believed to be about 50 years old and clad in a blue jersey, blue jeans, a pair of blue and white socks and a pair of brown sneakers, the remains had what appeared to be a bandage wrapped around the left hand.

One female resident from 21st Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, told this publication that a man who grazes cows in the backlands once told her of a foul smell a few months ago, but she did not think that it was a human body decaying there.

When the woman was shown photos of the remains and asked if she recognized the attire, she said that she didn’t.

When Kaieteur News reached out to an expert to determine how long the body could have been there based on its present condition, the response was that it would hard to determine, since many factors would have to be considered, the most important being the atmospheric conditions, which the body was under while decomposition was occurring.