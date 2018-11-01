GMRSC Ignite Team Wreckers on pole to clinch starlet cup title

Team Wreckers, who have won the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Endurance Cup for the past four consecutive years, are looking to add the Starlet Cup title into their trophy cabinet when the GMR&SC’s Ignite race meet which serves as the final leg of the National and Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) conclude on November 11 at the South Dakota Circuit.

Team Wreckers Starlet Cup driver, Anand Ramchand, during an interview with Kaieteur Sport, expressed his confidence in his bid to dethrone current champion Motielall Deodass. It is a fair declaration, since Team Wreckers stand top of the points table after winning two of the three races competed at the National Championships’ first leg in March.

Anil Persaud, mechanic of Team Wreckers, has confirmed that all systems are a go for the team’s fleet of cars, while noting that a significant amount of money has been invested into Ramchand’s 1300cc Starlet which will also be competing in the National group four and three classes.

When quizzed about the Starlet’s ability to compete in these higher classes, Ramchand noted that his car finished third in group four last year and with the recent upgrades including added Turbo, he will be expecting a better overall finish.

Another one of Ramchand’s aims is to lower his current Starlet cup lap record which stands at 37.2 seconds.

In addition, Team Wrecker’s Toyota Levin which is driven by Adrian Fernandes in the endurance series will be in the lineup for the Sports Tuner 1600cc class.

Among the local competitors for the two-day meet which begins November 10th are Mark Vieira, defending Group four champion Andrew King, Danny Persaud, Rupee Shewjattan, Rameez Mohamed, Chet Singh, Shiraz Roshandin, Matthew Vieira, Raviero Tucker, Team Mohamed’s (Superbike champions) and Kevin Deodass.

Meanwhile, overseas competition will see drivers from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), Jamaica and Canada as well as competitors out of Europe.

Tickets for the packed 27-race programme are on sale at the cost of $2500; children $1000 at B.M. Soat Auto Sales, Croal Street office.

On Saturday the 10th there will be the time trials beginning at 10:00hrs in all the classes followed by official races in the Street Cross Motorcyle, 125cc Motorcycle, Street Tuner, Choke Starlet Cup and Sports Tuner which will be 10 laps each from 13:20hrs.

The feature race on Saturday will see 20 grueling laps in the first anticipated clash in the SR3 Radicals Cup.

Meanwhile on Sunday, racing fans’ hunger for scorching action will be well satisfied with a packed 19-race programme set for the November 11th.