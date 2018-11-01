Fifth suspect held in Kwakwani midwife murder

Latest update November 1st, 2018 12:59 AM
A fifth suspect has been detained for the murder of midwife Paulette Wade.
Wade, who worked at the Kwakwani Hospital, was found dead in her Kwakwani Park, Region 10 home, last Saturday around 06:30 hrs, by her seven-year-old daughter. It was related that the child accompanied by a nine-year old ran to the Kwakwani Hospital to inform some of her mother’s colleagues of her discovery.
It was reported that from the post mortem, which was conducted on Tuesday, Wade died from manual strangulation and traumas to the head.
Relatives had indicated that Wade’s daughter, who sleeps in the same room with her mother, was awakened during the night by noises, which indicated her mother was having a scuffle with someone. In the darkness, the child was able to make out a ‘dark-skinned short man’. The man who was shirtless was dressed only in short pants.
The child informed her relatives that she saw the man kicking her mother and she heard her mother calling out to the person by the name of ‘Delon.’
The police have since detained five men who fit this name and description. Further investigation will be done around the area in which Wade had resided to be able to determine a motive for her death.
