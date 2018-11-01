Dat Guyana/China MOU could lef you wid you pants down

China has been enticing countries by throwing money in dem face. Everybody know China got two face, one fuh inside and one fuh outside.

Inside, if dem find you involved in corruption, dem mek you life short by executing you. Outside, dem does try to corrupt all dem government leaders and dem whole family just to trap de country in debt.

Dem did dat in many countries. It had to tek many change of govts in dem countries to reverse de trap dem put in de country after corrupting de leaders.

De Waterfalls paper expose enough skullduggery around de world dat mek Soulja Bai seh dat anything he got doing wid China, dem going wid dem eyes wide open.

He also promise dat nutten would be secret.

However, in July, Greenidge sign an MOU wid China. He ain’t tell nobody wha de MOU seh. When people ask, he talk like a bad man, “We will release de MOU in we own time.”

Two days ago, after four months, dem release de MOU. Dem boys seh if Soulja Bai didn’t get sick and was going to Cuba, de Guyanese people woulda never see de MOU.

Is when Soulja Bai arrive at de airport wha de Chinese building is then he remember and instruct Greenidge to release de MOU.

Dem boys want know why dem keep it secret fuh four months when an MOU is not a contract or a binding deal? If you don’t have any skullduggery in mind, why hide it from de people of de country fuh four months?

De MOU talk about unfettered partnership. Dat mean, nutten can come between Guyana and China. If dem sign onto any of de offer, nutten can break de deal, not de law, not any protest.

Dis MOU when dem boys read it, tun out to be a love triangle between Guyana, China and Greenidge.

It got all de nice offers from China just like when a man got he eye pon a beautiful gold plated woman. Dem offering to bridge de whole Guyana; dem offering to build road leading to de top of Mount Roraima; bring back de train faster than de Japanese one; dem could build three more airport in Guyana fuh handle jets; offer a dozen more boat like Sabanto, and Canawaima.

Dem also offering internet fuh all Guyana. All dis sound nice but if de Govt buy into these things, every Guyanese would be on their knees, wid dem behind in de air, and dem pants down.

Talk half and keep you eyes open.