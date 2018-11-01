Latest update November 1st, 2018 12:59 AM

City Hall owes NIS $206M

Nov 01, 2018 News 0

The Mayor and City Council has racked up over 206M in debt to the National Insurance Scheme. Louise Bryan, Debt Recovery Manager of the National Insurance Scheme, testified yesterday at the Commission of Inquiry into the Mayor and City Council about the city’s indebtedness to the scheme.
Bryan told Justice Kennard that the outstanding payments span the period September 1994 to August 2018. “September, 1994? Am I hearing correctly?” was the chairman’s response as Bryan read out the outstanding payment.
Bryan stated that partial payments were made for the periods May to November of 2009, September to November of 2016, February to May of 2017, April to December of 2017, March of 2018, April to June of 2018, and July to August of 2018. She said that though partial payments were made, the council racked up interest, which the city has not paid to the scheme.
The Debt Recovery Manager provided a series of documents tendered for the commission which, she explained, compromise a series of demand notices issued to the council throughout the periods of their non-payment, as well as letters from the scheme to the Local Government Commission.
The Commission of Inquiry into the affairs of the Mayor and City Council is headed by the Local Government Commission. Its purpose is to examine, advise and report on irregularities of the administration, its operations, and the managements of its financial affairs. The Chairman appointed to lead these proceedings is Retired Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Cecil Kennard.

