C/ville man charged for discharging firearm outside Palm Court

Nov 01, 2018

Charged: Safraz Khan

A man who recently discharged a firearm outside Palm Court after his brother was involved in an altercation with a disabled man, was yesterday charged and released on bail for the offence.

Thirty-seven-year-old Safraz Khan appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where he denied the charge, which stated that on October 28, last, at Main Street, Georgetown; he discharged a firearm in a public place.

Safraz Khan, who is the brother of businessman Imran Khan, was represented by Attorney-at-law Glen Hanoman in association with Attorney-at-law Everton Singh-Lammy.

Hanoman in a bail application told the court that his client was kept in custody in excess of 72 hours and because of his (Hanoman’s) intervention, Khan was rushed to court to face the charge.

The lawyer went on to tell the court that the penalty for discharging a firearm in a public place is a fine of $15,000 for anyone found guilty of the offence.

Police Prosecutor Warren Thornhill had no objection to bail being granted to Khan, but asked that it be in a substantial amount. The Prosecutor asked that the defendant lodge his travel documents with the court until the hearing and determination of the trial.

Hanoman, upon hearing the prosecutor’s conditions to grant bail, told the court that his client should not have to lodge his passport with the court, citing that the charge is minor. The lawyer added that if bail is granted to his client he would return to court for the trial.

Magistrate Azore after listening to both sides released Khan on $50,000 bail. He was instructed to report every Friday to the Brickdam Police Station until the completion of the trial.

The father of one was also instructed to make his next court appearance tomorrow (November 2) for commencement of the trial.

According to reports, Safraz Khan was charged after CCTV footage reportedly showed him firing several shots with his licensed firearm into the air outside Palm Court.

The defendant’s brother, Imran Khan is still in police custody assisting with investigations after he allegedly attacked a disabled man a few days ago outside the nightclub.

Imran Khan is expected to make an appearance in court today to answer to a charge.

