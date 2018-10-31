US$1.25M Nappi reservoir producing results- says CEO of Cataleya Energy Limited

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cataleya Energy Limited, Michael Cawood, the reservoir his company funded to the tune of US$1.25m in Nappi Village, Region Nine is producing results.

Similar sentiments were also expressed by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock. Both parties paid a visit to the village on Sunday.

There, Cawood noted that the reservoir has the capacity to hold 4.5 million cubic metres of water. It was funded by Cataleya Energy Limited in an effort to reduce vulnerability to drought and build resilience in Nappi and surrounding communities.

Cawood said that the visit was a follow-up to get a sense of the social and economic benefits the reservoir has produced.

He stated, “It is good to see the reservoir full of fish. The community has clear plans for its future use, including agriculture, aquaculture, cattle rearing, and even small cottage industries. This means that the reservoir is serving its purpose. It also reduces the impact of the dry season and is helping to propel the village development”.

The official also stated that he was pleased with the quality of the dam and was excited to report back to Cataleya Energy Limited’s shareholders on the good work that has been done.

Minister Allicock praised Cataleya Energy for taking the initiative to work with the community and the Government of Guyana to tackle a clear need. He stressed that the project was a transformational one for the community and was in keeping with the government’s Green State Development Strategy.

He said, “The project has been successful and the interest of the council in using the reservoir to support community development is clear. They are discussing plans for agriculture, aquaculture and tourism and that’s great.”

Allicock told the Council that the government will continue to support their efforts to develop their community, and are currently conducting a scoping exercise to better connect the villages and the region to Georgetown.

Guy Fredericks, Nappi’s Toshao, thanked Cataleya Energy for the investment in the community. He noted that consultations are currently being facilitated by Conservation International with surrounding communities to agree on the use and management of the reservoir.

Vincent Henry, Community Development Officer for the Central Rupununi, said that the reservoir has helped to place the community and the region on the map for water conservation.

He said, too, that the community is pleased with the reservoir and pointed out “Leo’s Vegetable Farm”, which has already been established and registered to produce organic vegetables. He also shared plans for the development of a world-class, cultural community centre that would raise the profile of the indigenous way of life in Guyana and around the world.

The construction of the reservoir supports the Ministry of Natural Resources’ 2017 – 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Framework, which outlined critical areas for support by natural resource actors. The reservoir was commissioned by Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman in February.

Cataleya Energy Limited is a partner in the Kaieteur Block, operated by Exxon Mobil, in partnership with Ratio Guyana Limited and Hess Corporation.