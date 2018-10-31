Latest update October 31st, 2018 12:58 AM

Two more matches planned for UDFA/ GTT 2017/18 Senior Football League tonight – Can Eagles United and Net Rockers remain unbeaten tonight?

Tonight it is day two of the nine remaining days, where a double header card is set in the second half of the Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) GTT 2017/18 Senior Football League championship being staged at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.
Play tonight will see the first game starting at 19.00hrs between current leaders Eagles United, who have played and won their four games for 12 points and the team lying in sixth place, Silver Shattas, who are on four points from one win, one draw and two losses in four games.
The second game is between Winners Connection, who are in fourth spot on nine points from three wins and one loss, against the other club at the top of the points race, Net Rockers, who have 12 points from four wins.
Both Net Rockers and Eagles United will be seeking to remain unbeaten and stay on top of the points standing when they face their opponents who they are favoured to defeat.
However, they are aware of the fact that they cannot underestimate their opponents who can be dangerous as they (Shattas and Winners) seek to try and make progress towards the top of the chart.
In the first set of matches played last Sunday night Amelia’s Ward Panthers overcame Hi Stars by a 1-0, Topp XX and Botafago battled to a 1-1 draw.
On Friday another two matches are carded for the MSC ground as the competition continues.

