Region Six gets fifth David ‘G’ school bus

…Hundreds of East Canje Berbice students to benefit

Students in the East Canje Berbice area will now get to school free of cost and safer thanks to the government which along with Princess Ramada Hotel commissioned its 29th David ‘G’ school bus on Monday at the Canje Secondary School.

The commissioning of the bus is part of the President’s Five Bs initiative. Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally pointed out that this is the fifth David ‘G’ School Bus to be commissioned in Region Six.

“There is not a single region without a David ‘G’ Bus, Boat or Bicycle. We congratulate Region Six and we would like you to take care of this bus. I must tell you that it is the regional administration of Region Six’s responsibility to cater for the driver, fuel and the maintenance of this bus.”

Reminding that the bus project is a collaborative effort with private sector donors, Minister Ally commended the Management of Princess Ramada Hotel for their continual donations.

Casino Manager at the hotel, Eray Kanmaz, said the hotel is elated to be part of the Five Bs initiative.

“This being our second visit to Berbice and third donation of a bus in collaboration with the government; the Princess Group of Companies is dedicated to contributing and playing an active role in the social welfare of all Guyanese. Education is imperative to the development of a nation. Having access to transportation eases the burden from parents and children which will translate in keeping our children in school.”

To date, 29 buses, nine boats and more than 1,200 bicycles have been distributed across the regions as part of the Five Bs initiative.

Caption: Teachers, education officers, students and parents at the commissioning of the 29th David ‘G’ School Bus ceremony.