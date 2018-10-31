Min of Education/GCB U-17 Female T-20 Franchise… W/ B’ce hammer GT by 7 wickets

West Berbice defeated Georgetown by seven wickets in sweltering heat yesterday at DCC in the second round of Ministry of Education and GCB Female U-17 T20 Franchise yesterday in a game which started five hours late due late notification by the GCB to DCC.

No Umpires were appointed by the GCB resulting in the two Coaches doing the Umpiring duties and not adhering to the no-ball law concerning the bouncing of the ball more than twice and the no-ball law for illegal action.

Georgetown reached 98-9 off 20 overs with Emalissa Whyte top-scoring with 22 from 20 balls with four fours but Nesha Singh (13) and Skipper Alliya Clarke (12*), batting at number 11, were the only other batters to reach double figures.

Player of the Match Renata Liverpool followed up her 4-5 against West Demerara on Monday when her team lost by 10 runs, with 4-7 yesterday, while Tiea Isaacs supported with 2-13 for West Berbice who replied with 99-3 with 10 overs to spare.

Tiemacia Soloman made 24 from 17 balls with three fours and along with Isaacs who hit 22 with three four in an opening stand of 67 in seven overs.

When the game, originally set to start at 09:00hrs, eventually commenced at 14:00hrs, Georgetown, made of only students for Tutorial High and St Joseph’s High schools, elected to bat on a track that was being prepared for DCC’s practice session for this weekend’s GCA first Division final.

The home side, which just two days practice for this tournament and whose match against East Coast was not played Monday, were in early trouble when Liverpool bowled Rai Raghubir for a duck in the first over without a run on the board.

The City side, whose oldest player is 14, slumped to three runs for the loss of four wickets. Senae Williams (0) was removed by Issacs, Tabita Allen (0) was run out and Niacin Glasgow (1) was LBW to Liverpool who had 4-5 in their 10-run loss to West Demerara at Wales on Monday.

Singh (13) and Whyte, who flicked Marian Telford for four to get her innings going, revived the position with a 37-run stand.

Whyte pulled Isaacs for four and whipped her off her legs for another boundary before Singh clobbered Liverpool for four.

But with the score on 40 Whyte was taken at point as Isaacs struck for the second time. Allison Clarkson (2) and Alitia Phillips (0) departed with the score on 48 before Singh and Samara Hutson (3*) shared in a 27-run stand before Liverpool removed Singh at 71-8.

Liverpool had her eighth wicket in the tournament when she bowled Jemanie Jacobs (0) at 78-9 before Hutson Clarke (12*) batted out the overs.

The Region-five team, made up of Hopetown Primary, Fort Wellington Secondary, Number 8, Rosignol, Belladerum and Berbice high schools, began their run chase in positive fashion.

Soloman stroked Whyte for four in the first over before Isaacs hit consecutive boundaries as the pair played entertaining cricket before a fair size crowd which included Jaguars’ players Chris Barnwell and Trevon Griffith and West Indies female pacer Sabrina Munroe and National female all-rounder Akaze Thompson.

Jacobs bowled Soloman (24) at 67-1 before Sarah Roopnarine (3) was caught and bowled by Whyte at 78-2, while Allen sent back Isaacs (22) a run later. But Tamara George (10) and Liverpool (1) saw their team to an emphatic victory in a game that left much to be desired.

Meanwhile in the other second round matches: Essequibo and East Bank emerged winners.

At Enterprise, East Coast elected to bat first and reached 93-8 in 20 overs. National U-19 player Sarah Amin top scored with 18 as Onicia Staby (2-22) bowled well for Essequibo who galloped to 94- 5 from 10.4 overs to win by five wickets with Lisa Clerks top scoring with 20 and Lavina Ragbeer (158) leading the way Tilleya Madramootoo grabbed 2-24

At Albion, East Bank beat Upper Corentyne by 36 runs after making 98-1 in a game reduced to 10 overs. Africa Gentle top scored with an unbeaten 55 which included nine fours.

In reply Upper Corentyne were restricted 62 for 3 in their 10 overs with Kavita Mohabir and Tandika Leitch with 12 each reaching double figures. (Sean Devers)