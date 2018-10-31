Maria’s Pleasure claim Badri Prashad Memorial T20 title

Maria’s Pleasure Sports Club defeated Sans Souci Jaguars Sports Club in thrilling final to win the Badri Prashad Memorial T20 final which was contested on Sunday at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.

In a game that went to a super over, Maria’s Pleasure limited SS Jaguars to two runs in the over taking both wickets in the process. SS Jaguars bowler Nokta Moses then sent down a wide off the second delivery that passed the wicket-keeper and rushed to the boundary to spark wild celebration from the Maria’s Pleasure team and supporters.

Earlier in front of a fair-sized crowd, SS Jaguars won the toss and elected to bat putting up a challenging total of 144 all out in exactly 20 overs. Nokta Moses made 30 with two fours and two sixes and his younger brother Beesham Moses made 30 with four fours. No other batsman passed 20 as Leoryan Ramlakhan took 3-15. Maria’s Pleasure in reply reached 144 for 6 in 20 overs with Captain Kennard Lewis, who hit the last delivery for six to tie the game, scoring an unbeaten 46 with two fours and three sixes. He was supported by Ramlakhan who made 25 to earn the man-of -the -match award. Zameer Zaman took 2-23 and Derwin Daniels 2- 24.

At the presentation ceremony, Cleon Venture of Sans Souci received the best batsman prize with 159 runs including 127 against Zeelandia, while the best bowler was Benard Lewis of Maria’s Pleasure with 12 wickets.

Secretary of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee (WCC), Nazeer Mohamed thanked Mr. Oudit Persaud for sponsoring the competition and for keeping the youths on the island meaningfully occupied. In his remarks, Persaud who resides overseas, thanked the WCC for organising the competition and promised to sponsor the competition again starting this weekend.

The competition was played in memory of former Wakenaam businessman Badri Prashad.