Mahdia Monument send Soulja Bai to Cuba

When de news hit Guyana that Soulja Bai going to Cuba everybody think de man sick. Some seh de man sick bad and some start praying fuh him.

At first dem boys seh he had to be really sick because in Guyana when a big one suddenly fly to Cuba or to Uncle Sam, he/she really sick.

Is later in de day dem boys find out is de monument in Mahdia wha send he and Sandra to Cuba.

Last week, he declare Mahdia a town and dem had a big celebration. Dem mek a special monument fuh stand up in de middle of de town. When Soulja Bai and Sandra fly in, dem see de monument cover up.

Dem boys hear is de unveiling of de monument in de night that start de problem wid Soulja Bai.

When dem pull de claat down Soulja Bai squint he eye and didn’t want to believe what he was seeing. Suh he tun to Sandra and seh, “Is wha deh in front we, gyal?”

She seh is a big kak we all watching. He seh something wrang wid we eye. Leh we fly to Cuba fuh test we eyes. And that is de real story that send de man to Cuba.

Fuh de first time dem boys attach a photo to dis column because nuff times people does laugh and have doubts now and again.

To erase any doubts and keep you laugh dem boys want you carefully watch de photograph.

Talk half and dem boys got a lot more to talk about dat.