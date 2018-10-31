Kwakwani midwife was strangled -four held

Police have detained four men in connection with the death of midwife Paulette Wade, as a post-mortem revealed she was beaten and manually strangled.

The post mortem was conducted yesterday by pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh.

Relatives were reportedly told that besides being strangled, Wade sustained three blows to the head.

Police had initially suggested that Paulette Wade may have suffered an epileptic attack.

However relatives had insisted that the body bore scratches and other injuries.

Meanwhile, police have detained four men who allegedly fit the description of the individual that was reportedly seen with Wade shortly before her death. Three were detained on Monday and the fourth yesterday. Police say that the suspects are all named ‘Dellon.’

They are still seeking a motive for the murder, but have apparently ruled out robbery.

A police official confirmed, yesterday, that there was no sign of forced entry to the premises. This appeared to suggest that Wade knew her killer.

Wade, 37, who worked at the Kwakwani Hospital, was found dead in her Kwakwani Park, Region Ten home, around 06:30 hrs last Saturday.

Wade’s seven-year-old daughter, who found the body, ran to the Kwakwani Hospital to inform some of her mother’s colleagues.

According to a relative, Wade’s daughter, who sleeps in the same room with her mother and brother, said she woke up some time on Friday night and heard sounds which suggested that her mother was having a scuffle with someone.

In the darkness the child was able to make out a ‘dark-skinned short man’. The man who was shirtless was dressed only in short pants.

The child informed her relatives that she saw the man kicking her mother and she heard her mother calling out to the person by the name of ‘Dellon.’